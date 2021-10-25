The Black Cats lost their unbeaten home record in League One against Charlton at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Lee johnson’s men turned in a poor performance with Jayden Stockley’s second half goal enough to hand the visitors three points.

However, there are some moments that can be missed whilst cheering from the stand and watching back highlights packages.

Luke O'Nien

And EFL pundits have delivered their verdict on Jayden Stockley's alledged headbutt and Ross Stewart's penalty appeal after Charlton's win at Sunderland.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest Sunderland and League One stories from around the internet today:

PHILLIPS ON O’NIEN

Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips has delivered his thoughts on Luke O’Nien’s ongoing shoulder issue.

The injury dates back to last season with the midfielder missing a chunk of the season due to a dislocation.

Whilst O’Nien has returned to action, The Echo understands that the issue is not fully resolved and the player continues to play through the pain barrier with surgery likely in the near future.

When asked by Football Insider about the injury Phillips said: “That kid would play with a broken shoulder.

“He has the heart of a lion. He would run through brick walls for Sunderland football club.

“I imagine the kid will be saying he doesn’t want anything done right now. He looks as if he is really enjoying his football.

“If it gets to a point where it could damage him moving forward then I’m sure they’ll do something about it. If the medical department can hold off until the end of the season then I’m sure they will do that.

“They must make sure it is not to the detriment of the kid’s career though. Hopefully, for his sake and Sunderland’s it is not a major issue.”

APPLETON ON WIGAN

Michael Appleton says Wigan Athletic are like the ‘Newcastle of League One’.

The two sides meet on Tuesday night after Wigan added some impressive names to their ranks over the summer including Jordan, Charlie Wyke and James McClean.

On the test facing his side on Tuesday, Appleton said: “It’s ridiculously tough, isn’t it. The money they’ve spent over the summer, the squad size they’ve got now...”

Asked if he was pleased for Wigan following their well-documented troubles, Appleton said: “Yes and no. A lot of struggles last year. I like Leam [Richardson, manager] as a guy, but I’m a bit jealous, if I’m being honest, of the spending power they’ve got, compared to what we’re capable of.

“We know how difficult it’s going to be, they’ve almost become the Newcastle of League One overnight and can spend what they want.