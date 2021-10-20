The Wearsiders took home the three points in a 4-0 win with goals from Aiden O’Brien, Ross Stewart and Leon Dajaku.

Alex Pritchard, however, was taken off midway through the second half with an injury following an impressive performance from the attacking midfielder.

Charlton Athletic manager Nigel Adkins.

Here, though, we take a look at the most interesting Sunderland and League One stories this morning:

The big talk surrounding Sunderland’s Saturday opponents

Charlton Athletic manager Nigel Adkins is reportedly fighting to save his job.

The Addicks play Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in League One on Saturday.

But whilst the Black Cats defeated Crewe on Tuesday, Charlton suffered a 3-2 loss to Accrington Stanley.

That has left the club in the League One relegation zone and four points adrift of safety.

Addicks owner Thomas Sandgaard was at Tuesday’s game at the Valley after travelling from the United States.

And there were chants from unhappy home fans for Adkins to be sacked from his post.

Indeed, Charlton were tipped to be promotion contenders this season but now find themselves at the wrong end of the table.

Speaking after the Accrington defeat, Adkins said: “I have got thick skin. I want to be here, that is an important thing. And for me it is how I can keep putting ourselves in a position to learn from mistakes which are happening because you’ve got to.

“But we all know the reality of football. I will put that to one side and keep doing my job to the best of my ability.

“What has happened has happened. You can’t change it. All you can do is come in and work very hard.

“I can understand when things are going against us, it is a challenge. And someone has got to bear the brunt of the frustration.

“But what you do is have belief in yourself and you learn about yourself even more, you learn about the people you are surrounded with – and how they respond to it.”

