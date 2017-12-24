Sunderland AFC news - Black Cats linked with Championship striker, Boro and Sheffield Wednesday search for new managers

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman has been credited with an interest in Sheffield Wednesday forward Jordan Rhodes.

Reports in the national press claim Rhodes is wanted by Coleman next month as he looks to bolster his attacking options but any move may be complicated by the fact the Owls have just parted company with manager Carlos Carvalhal.

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman.

His replacement may decide Rhodes, who has scored five goals in 21 games this season, is going nowhere.

As revealed by the Echo, Coleman is hoping to bring in up to five new players in January but cash-strapped Sunderland will be limited in terms of the business they can do, with loan deals set to dominate the January transfer business.

Bolstering the Sunderland attack will be Coleman’s priority but he knows he will have to box clever given the financial restrictions.

Sunderland currently have four loan players on their books but clubs can have up to eight in total, with a maximum of five in a matchday squad.

Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday looking for new managers:

Garry Monk was sacked as Middlesbrough boss despite winning at Sheffield Wednesday hours earlier.

The 38-year-old former Swansea and Leeds boss was appointed in June, but Boro are well adrift of the target of automatic promotion.

Tony Pulis, out of work since leaving West Brom in November, is an experienced name already linked with the vacancy.

"Middlesbrough Football Club have parted company with manager Garry Monk," Boro announced.

"The club would like to thank Garry for all his hard work and dedication, and wish him all the best for the future.

"The club's academy manager Craig Liddle will take temporary charge of first team affairs during the interim period while a successor is appointed."

Meanwhile, Carlos Carvalhal says the time was right to leave Sheffield Wednesday after his two-and-a-half-year stint at Hillsborough came to an end on Christmas Eve.

The Portuguese, who guided the Owls to the play-offs in his first two seasons at the helm, has left the Sky Bet Championship club by mutual consent on the back of a seven-game winless run.

His exit comes just hours after chairman Dejphon Chansiri released a statement of support for his head coach after fans chanted for his dismissal in the wake of Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to Middlesbrough.

Carvalhal said on Wednesday's official website: "The chairman and myself talked after the game and we believed this was the correct timing to make this decision.

"Of course, I am very sad at this moment because I have enjoyed my two seasons and a half so much with Sheffield Wednesday.

"We had two fantastic seasons and two play-offs on the row but unfortunately we have not managed to replicate these positions this season.

"Now is the time to focus on the wonderful experiences I have enjoyed at Sheffield Wednesday and the friends I have made."