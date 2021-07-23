Here are some of the latest Black Cats-related news stories from around the web.

Reported target signs for Middlesbrough

Reported Sunderland target Matt Crooks has completed his move to Middlesbrough from Rotherham.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Crooks has completed his move from Rotherham to Middlesbrough.

Ipswich were also credited with interest in the 27-year-old midfielder, yet Millers boss Paul Warne was reluctant to sell to a League One rival.

Crooks has signed a three-year yeal at the Riverside, despite Rotherham’s desire to keep one of their key players.

Neil backed to make ‘big impact’

Back at Sunderland, Black Cats legend Kevin Phillips has backed midfielder Dan Neil to have a big impact this campaign.

The 19-year-old has impressed in pre-season and looks set for a bright future.

“I see no reason why he could not have a big impact,” Phillips told Football Insider.

“These pre-season games give managers a chance to see who is ready to make that step up. Lee Johnson will know if he is ready.

“I have seen managers over the years give young players opportunities in pre-season but then don’t involve them during the actual season. I hope that is not the case with Dan Neil because he looks very good.”

Ipswich close in on Coulson

Finally, Ipswich appear to be closing in on the loan signing of Hayden Coulson.

The 23-year-old Middlesbrough left-back has also been linked with Sunderland and Luton this summer.

Yet according to The East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich are set to sign the versatile defender for the 2021/22 campaign.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.