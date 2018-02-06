Sunderland AFC lunch round-up - Moyes misery, Phillips blast, Rodwell return, Leeds impact

The future of several people with Sunderland connections past and present has been the topic of conversation this morning.

Let's start our round-up with a divisive figure on Wearside - David Moyes. The Telegraph reports that the former Black Cats boss is on his way out of West Ham United at the end of the season, regardless of whether they stay in the Premier League or not.

Moyes was appointed as Slaven Bilic's successor on a short-term contract, tasked with keeping the Hammers in the top flight, but the reports claim the club's owners are already looking at alternatives, including Rafa Benitez should a Newcastle takeover not happen, and ex-Watford boss Marco Silva.

Is Jack back...for good?

Jack Rodwell's appearance for the Under-23s last night has resulted in speculation over whether he could be handed a final chance by Chris Coleman.

After Coleman revealed the £70,000-a-week midfielder had rejected a loan move on transfer deadline day, despite Rodwell claiming he wanted to leave the club, the ex-England man was selected to travel to take on West Ham's second string.

He played the full 90 minutes alongside the likes of Jonny Williams and Jason Steele, and Phil Smith has been looking at what that means for Rodwell's future.

Short shrift from SuperKev

Kevin Phillips expressed his fears over Sunderland's immediate and long-term future when speaking on radio station Talksport this morning.

Read what he had to say here.

By Heck...this could be a boost

Leeds United have named Paul Heckingbottom as their new manager today - and it could be a boost for Sunderland's survival prospects.

Barnsley are currently the team just outside the relegation zone, two points ahead of second-bottom Sunderland. Will losing their highly-rated manager cause upheaval in the ranks?

That said, the results the Tykes have been getting lately, a new manager may not be the worst move for them...

Read what our sister title the Yorkshire Evening Post is saying about Heckingbottom's appointment