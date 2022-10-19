Here, we take you through the situation surrounding injuries in Tony Mowbray’s squad:

Dan Ballard

Dan Ballard will be on the sidelines for approximately eight weeks after suffering after the 22-year-old sustained a foot fracture during Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with QPR.

Aji Alese

Sunderland expect Dan Ballard to be fit after the World Cup, possibly for Millwall’s visit to the Stadium of Light on December 3rd.

Niall Huggins

The full-back hasn’t featured yet this Championship season, Sunderland giving him all the time he needs to make a full and proper recovery.

The 21-year-old made an impressive start to life on Wearside after joining from Leeds United last season, but his campaign was brought to a premature end by two serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huggins suffered a stress fracture of the back before suffering the same injury in both of his heels as he began a comeback. Huggins recently featured for Sunderland’s youth team.

Ross Stewart

Mowbray has confirmed striker Ross Stewart will be sidelined for at least six weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland expect Rich Stewart to be fit after the World Cup, possibly for Millwall’s visit to the Stadium of Light on December 3rd.

Ellis Simms

“He's been on the treadmills that get you running while taking your weight out of it, and he felt fine doing that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If he comes through the next days then you never know, he won't be too far away.

“First and foremost he has to come through today pain free, so that in his mind he can put his boots again tomorrow and do it again or increase it.

“The basic scenario is that he can jog [without pain], in and out of cones, maybe a few box-to-boxes and he feels OK, so that he can gradually increase the intensity.

“It'll be probably around a week of steadily increasing it and then if he's still OK, you can start to get him involved with some of the team training drills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would suggest that it will probably will still be a while.

“We have to go through the processes with Ellis, he's an Everton player and they will of course be part of the conversations as well.”

Aji Alese

It is too early for the Black Cats to know the extent of the problem Aji Alese picked up against Blackburn Rovers but head coach Tony Mowbray said the 21-year-old was in a lot of pain after the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Aji looked in a lot of discomfort after the game, lying on the bed with a big pack of ice around his foot," Mowbray said.

Lynden Gooch

Sunderland boss Mowbray also gave an update on Lynden Gooch, who was not in the starting XI for a Championship game for the first time this season on Tuesday night. Gooch was withdrawn at half time of the 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic on Saturday with a foot problem and while the head coach is hopeful that he will be able to face Burnley this week, he remains a doubt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lynden was struggling to walk without limping, he didn’t travel because he couldn’t even walk properly," Mowbray said.