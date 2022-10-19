Sunderland AFC injury news: Lynden Gooch, Aji Alese, Ellis Simms, Dan Ballard, Niall Huggins and Ross Stewart latest
Sunderland face Burnley in the Championship this weekend – but what is the latest injury and suspension news?
Here, we take you through the situation surrounding injuries in Tony Mowbray’s squad:
Dan Ballard
Dan Ballard will be on the sidelines for approximately eight weeks after suffering after the 22-year-old sustained a foot fracture during Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with QPR.
Most Popular
Sunderland expect Dan Ballard to be fit after the World Cup, possibly for Millwall’s visit to the Stadium of Light on December 3rd.
Niall Huggins
The full-back hasn’t featured yet this Championship season, Sunderland giving him all the time he needs to make a full and proper recovery.
The 21-year-old made an impressive start to life on Wearside after joining from Leeds United last season, but his campaign was brought to a premature end by two serious injuries.
Huggins suffered a stress fracture of the back before suffering the same injury in both of his heels as he began a comeback. Huggins recently featured for Sunderland’s youth team.
Ross Stewart
Mowbray has confirmed striker Ross Stewart will be sidelined for at least six weeks.
Stewart picked up a thigh issue during the warm-up ahead of the 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough, meaning he was taken out of the starting XI.
Sunderland expect Rich Stewart to be fit after the World Cup, possibly for Millwall’s visit to the Stadium of Light on December 3rd.
Ellis Simms
Tony Mowbray provided this update on Ellis Simms pre-Wigan Athletic: “Not a lot has changed, though Ellis is putting his boots on today and getting on the grass, which will be his first day doing that.
“He's been on the treadmills that get you running while taking your weight out of it, and he felt fine doing that.
“If he comes through the next days then you never know, he won't be too far away.
“First and foremost he has to come through today pain free, so that in his mind he can put his boots again tomorrow and do it again or increase it.
“The basic scenario is that he can jog [without pain], in and out of cones, maybe a few box-to-boxes and he feels OK, so that he can gradually increase the intensity.
“It'll be probably around a week of steadily increasing it and then if he's still OK, you can start to get him involved with some of the team training drills.
“I would suggest that it will probably will still be a while.
“We have to go through the processes with Ellis, he's an Everton player and they will of course be part of the conversations as well.”
Aji Alese
It is too early for the Black Cats to know the extent of the problem Aji Alese picked up against Blackburn Rovers but head coach Tony Mowbray said the 21-year-old was in a lot of pain after the game.
"Aji looked in a lot of discomfort after the game, lying on the bed with a big pack of ice around his foot," Mowbray said.
"I’m hoping it’s [just] a kick, but I think he might have twisted it in the challenge as well. He’s pretty upset about it – he thought it was a really bad tackle. We’ll have to see. If it needs a scan, we’ll get a scan. It needs to settle down first, then we’ll see what the aftermath of it is."
Lynden Gooch
Sunderland boss Mowbray also gave an update on Lynden Gooch, who was not in the starting XI for a Championship game for the first time this season on Tuesday night. Gooch was withdrawn at half time of the 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic on Saturday with a foot problem and while the head coach is hopeful that he will be able to face Burnley this week, he remains a doubt.
“Lynden was struggling to walk without limping, he didn’t travel because he couldn’t even walk properly," Mowbray said.
"I don’t think there’s any lasting damage – I think he might have half a chance for the weekend – I think it was just a really severe bone bruising that was really painful. But let’s see. I think he should be alright for the weekend, yet he was hobbling pretty badly yesterday so we didn’t even put him on the squad list.”