Here, we take you through the situation surrounding injuries and suspensions in Tony Mowbray’s squad:

Luke O’Nien

Luke O’Nien will be suspended for the game against Birmingham City after picking up five yellow cards before the cut-off point.

Luke O’Nien after a hard tackle

Niall Huggins

The 21-year-old made an impressive start to life on Wearside after joining from Leeds United last season, but his campaign was brought to a premature end by two serious injuries.

Huggins suffered a stress fracture of the back before suffering the same injury in both of his heels as he began a comeback. Huggins has recently featured for Sunderland’s youth team, playing 90 minutes against Newcastle United and Southampton.

Ross Stewart & Dan Ballard

Mowbray also recently that Ross Stewart and Daniel Ballard are on track to make their comeback after the World Cup break.

"We're getting there, Ross was on the training pitches today though with the physios, not with the team," Mowbray said.

"It's good to see him with his boots on, kicking a ball, that tells me he's not too far away. Daniel Ballard has been out running for a while with the physios as well, so it's good to know that round the corner we're going to have these options, particularly when we go up against the big, physical teams."

Aji Alese

Alese has been ruled out of action until after the World Cup break.

The defender has been a key part of Tony Mowbray's side since making his full league debut at Reading last month, but was hurt after a late challenge midway through the second half at Ewood Park. The defender initially tried to rejoin the game but it quickly became clear that he was in too much discomfort to do so.

The former West Ham is highly unlikely to feature before the Championship breaks for three weeks next month.

Lynden Gooch

Lynden Gooch missed the clashes against Burnley, Luton Town, Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City. He will return to first-team action after the break for the World Cup.

The Sunderland academy graduate suffered a foot injury during the 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic and while there was some initial hope the issue was minor, subsequent assessment has meant that Gooch will likely be out until after the World Cup break

Head coach Tony Mowbray recently stated that he hopes Gooch will join Daniel Ballard, Aji Alese and Ross Stewart in returning to significantly bolster the ranks for the visit of Millwall to the Stadium of Light on December 3rd.

“In another couple of weeks, hopefully, I will be back training in Dubai with the squad,” Gooch told Sunderland’s club website. “It’s frustrating, I want to play every game. Hopefully in another couple of weeks. I am looking to get back out onto the grass sometime this week. If it all goes to plan then I should be fit for after the break.”

Edouard Michut

Edouard Michut has become the latest Sunderland player to be ruled out until after the World Cup break

"I think Edouard is going to miss the next two games," Mowbray said pre-Huddersfield Town.

"He'll be like I hope Ross Stewart, Dan Ballard, Aji, Lynden... all ready for the warm-weather training that we're going to have in Dubai.

