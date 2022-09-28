Sunderland have equipped themselves well since promotion from League One, winning four times, drawing three and losing three times during their opening 10 games.

The Black Cats were last in action against Watford, drawing 2-2 at Vicarage Road.

Here, we take you through the situation surrounding injuries in Tony Mowbray’s squad:

Sunderland striker Ellis Simms limps off against Reading.

Luke O’Nien

The defender is available for this weekend’s clash against Watford but is just one booking away from a suspension.

One to keep an eye on when the Black Cats take on Preston

Dan Ballard

Dan Ballard will be on the sidelines for approximately eight weeks after suffering after the 22-year-old sustained a foot fracture during Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with QPR.

"It is difficult to put a timescale on it," former head coach Alex Neil said before his departure.

Bailey Wright

The Australian was absent from the Sunderland squad altogether as Mowbray’s men faced Reading.

However, it is understood that Wright’s omission from the 18 at Reading was due to personal circumstances and not injury.

The defender has been named in the latest Australia squad.

Edouard Michut

Edouard Michut could be in contention to make his debut after the upcoming international break, according to Mowbray.

The Frenchman suffered a minor injury during his first days of training with Sunderland following the loan move from PSG.

I don't think he's too far away," Mowbray said.

"He's trained with us this week but we're still protecting him a little bit, he doesn't necessarily do all of the sessions just at the moment.

"I think the intensity of the training here has been higher than what he had recently, and so I think the first few days for him were hard and he had to be protected a bit.

"He was feeling it a bit and had a little setback, and we want to build him up bit by bit so he doesn't pull a hamstring or anything like that.

Niall Huggins

The full-back hasn’t featured yet this Championship season, Sunderland giving him all the time he needs to make a full and proper recovery.

The 21-year-old made an impressive start to life on Wearside after joining from Leeds United last season, but his campaign was brought to a premature end by two serious injuries.

Huggins suffered a stress fracture of the back before suffering the same injury in both of his heels as he began a comeback.

The defender is making progress in his recovery and travelled to Portugal with the Sunderland squad as he continued his rehabilitation with the club's medical team.

Mowbray has confirmed striker Ross Stewart will be sidelined for at least six weeks.

Dennis Cirkin

Dennis Cirkin returned to Sunderland training on Monday, potentially handing Tony Mowbray a very welcome selection dilemma ahead of the visit of Preston North End on Saturday.

Cirkin, a star performer through the opening seven games of the Championship campaign, missed Sunderland's most recent away games with a hamstring problem.

In his place Aji Alese made his full league debut and thrived, scoring his first senior goal in the 2-2 draw with Watford at Vicarage Road.

Speaking to safc.com, Mowbray welcomed growing competition in this part of the pitch.

However, it is not at this stage clear whether the Sunderland head coach will have a fit striker to call upon, with Ellis Simms continuing his recovery from a foot problem.

"Dennis Cirkin was back on the grass today [Monday] which was great," Mowbray said.

"There is competition because Aji Alese’s performance, in the couple of games he’s played, has been fantastic. It’s all encouraging at the moment.

“We need to deepen the squad off when we can by Ross [Stewart] and Ellis [Simms] getting fit but also big Dan Ballard and Niall Huggins, players that can make the squad more competitive with everybody fighting for their place.”

Ellis Simms

Mowbray provided an injury update on the fitness of Ellis Simms after he limped off during Sunderland’s win over Reading.

“It's his big toe, on the joint - he was struggling to push off and it's numb at the moment,” he said.

“We’ll probably x-ray that tomorrow (Thursday) and fingers crossed it’s not a break or a dislocation.