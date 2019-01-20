Sunderland AFC fans gallery: Can you spot yourself in the sold-out away end at Scunthorpe?

Sunderland fans once again travelled in numbers as they followed the Black Cats to Glanford Park.

While a 1-1 draw wasn't the result many had hoped for, Sunderland were once again able to draw inspiration from a bumper away following - as the Black Cats continued their fine streak of selling-out league away days.

Sunderland fans

Around 2,500 fans made the journey to Lincolnshire to cheer on the Jack Ross' side, and our snapper Frank Reid was primed and ready to capture the away support.

Watch the video above to see our snaps of the travelling Sunderland support. Can you spot yourself in amongst the Black Cats' faithful?