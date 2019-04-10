Sunderland AFC fans gallery: Can you spot yourself among the loyal supporters against Burton Albion?

Sunderland AFC fans once again turned out in numbers as the Black Cats welcomed Burton Albion - and we captured all the agony and ecstasy from the stands.

29,513 supporters turned out to cheer on Jack Ross' side to what could prove to be a vital point in the race for promotion.

Can you spot yourself in our Sunderland AFC fans gallery?

And once again, that turnout saw the Black Cats draw one of the biggest crowds in the country during the fixture window - highlighting the club's loyal fanbase.

Our photographer, Frank Reid, was on hand to capture the scenes in the stands with plenty of pictures from all areas of the Stadium of Light.

Watch the video above to see if you can spot yourself - or your friends and family - in amongst the supporters at the Burton Albion clash.