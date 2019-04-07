Sunderland AFC fan gallery special: Can you spot yourself in the 3,300-strong away support at Rochdale?

Have your say

Sunderland's stunning away support won praise from Jack Ross, with 3,300 fans cheering the side on to victory at Rochdale.

George Honeyman's 89th minute winner sparked wild scenes of celebration.

The Sunderland skipper swept home Luke O'Nien's cross to send the 3,300-strong travelling support wild with emotion.

Can you spot yourself in our fan gallery special, courtesy of Echo photographer Frank Reid?

Rochdale took the lead through Dale skipper Ian Henderson in the 28th minute, Sunderland's confidence clearly hit and Jack Ross was pleased to get the players in at half-time.

Second half goals from Charlie Wyke and an 89th minute winner from Honeyman, who had come on for hamstring-victim Lynden Gooch, sealed a dramatic win.

Sunderland players and fans celebrate the late winner.

Victory pulled Sunderland level with Barnsley in second on 79 points, the Black Cats with two games in hand.