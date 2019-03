Sunderland fans left the Stadium of Light in good spirits on Saturday afternoon following a 2-1 over Walsall.

A crowd of 34,647 watched the League One fixture against the Saddlers - but can you spot yourself?

Sunderland v Walsall.

Our snapper Frank Reid took plenty of photos at the Stadium of Light - click on the video above to watch our full fan slideshow and see if you can find yourself and your mates at the match.