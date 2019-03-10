Sunderland AFC fan gallery: Can you spot yourself in the crowd at Wycombe?

Sunderland were backed by another bumper away crowd at Wycombe as 2,723 Wearsiders made the trip to Adams Park.

The Black Cats left Buckinghamshire with a point courtesy of Duncan Watmore's late equaliser in the fourth-minute of stoppage-time, after Wycombe's Alex Samuel had given the hosts a first-half lead.

Sunderland fans at Wycombe.

But while it was a frustrating afternoon for large spells, the Black Cats faithful ensured there was a terrific atmosphere during the League One clash.

Watch the video above to see if you can spot yourself and your mates at the match.