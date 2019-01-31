Sunderland AFC deadline day LIVE: Time running out to land strikers after Will Grigg, John Marquis and Freddie Ladapo setbacks Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland face a race against time to land the two strikers they need before tonight's 11pm deadline - and we've got it covered Click refresh and scroll down for the latest news from the Stadium of Light. Sunderland are braced for a busy day on the transfer front with two strikers needed before the 11pm deadline. Lewis Morgan explains why he chose Sunderland and what fans can expect in coming months Sunderland midfielder Ethan Robson heads out on loan to Dundee