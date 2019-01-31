Sunderland AFC deadline day LIVE: Cats swoop for Spurs striker plus latest on John Marquis, Will Grigg and Sam Winnall Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland have signed Lewis Morgan on loan from Celtic and Kazaiah Sterling on loan from Tottenham Hotspur - but face a race against time to land second striker. Click refresh and scroll down for the latest news from the Stadium of Light. Sunderland are braced for a busy day on the transfer front with two strikers needed before the 11pm deadline. Sam Winnall on Sunderland's radar as Steve Bruce hints at late Sheffield Wednesday exit Sunderland striker search set to go to the wire as Doncaster rule out John Marquis sale