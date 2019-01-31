Sunderland AFC deadline day LIVE: Cats racing to sign Will Grigg after Wigan Athletic finally accept bid

0
Have your say

Sunderland have signed Lewis Morgan on loan from Celtic and Kazaiah Sterling on loan from Tottenham Hotspur - but face a race against time to land second striker.

Click refresh and scroll down for the latest news from the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland are braced for a busy day on the transfer front with two strikers needed before the 11pm deadline.

Sunderland are braced for a busy day on the transfer front with two strikers needed before the 11pm deadline.