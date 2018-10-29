Sunderland AFC and Plymouth Argyle among EFL clubs to pay respects after Leicester City helicopter disaster

Players will wear black armbands at all EFL fixtures this week as a mark of respect to the victims of the Leicester City helicopter disaster.

There will also be a minute's silence or applause at all EFL league and Carabao Cup games this week following the tragedy on Saturday night.

Sunderland travel to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday for the League One fixture and the Black Cats will be among the clubs paying their respects.

Broken-hearted Leicester have paid tribute to "a great man" following the death of billionaire owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in a helicopter crash close to the King Power Stadium.

The 60-year-old Thai businessman and four other people on board were killed in the disaster shortly after Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw with West Ham.

Late on Sunday night, the Foxes confirmed that Srivaddhanaprabha, who bought the club for £39million in 2010 and guided it to an unlikely title triumph six years later, had died in the tragedy.

An EFL statement read: "The thoughts and prayers of the EFL and its member clubs are with the family and friends of those who have lost loved ones, Leicester City Football Club, its supporters and the wider Leicester community.

"As a mark of respect to those who perished in Saturday’s tragic events, players will wear black armbands at all EFL fixtures (Carabao Cup and League matches) over the next seven days.

"Clubs will also pay tribute by holding a minute’s silence or minute’s applause (whichever is deemed most appropriate by the home club).

"EFL Clubs will also be marking Remembrance Day 2018 at fixtures next weekend."

Sunderland AFC tweeted: "We're thinking of you, @LCFC Sunderland AFC sends its condolences to everyone at Leicester City, and the family and friends of all those who tragically lost their lives on Saturday evening."

Lynden Gooch also tweeted: "Such sad news, my prayers go out to all those effected by this tragedy. Rest In Peace."

A Leicester City club statement said: "It is with the deepest regret and a collective broken heart that we confirm our chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, was among those to have tragically lost their lives on Saturday evening when a helicopter carrying him and four other people crashed outside King Power Stadium. None of the five people on-board survived.

"The primary thoughts of everyone at the club are with the Srivaddhanaprabha family and the families of all those on-board at this time of unspeakable loss.

"In Khun Vichai, the world has lost a great man. A man of kindness, of generosity and a man whose life was defined by the love he devoted to his family and those he so successfully led.

"Leicester City was a family under his leadership. It is as a family that we will grieve his passing and maintain the pursuit of a vision for the Club that is now his legacy.

"A book of condolence, which will be shared with the Srivaddhanaprabha family, will be opened at King Power Stadium from 8am on Tuesday 30 October for supporters wishing to pay their respects."

Leicester City’s Carabao Cup tie with Southampton, scheduled for Tuesday October 30, has been postponed.

A Premier League statement added: "To honour those who lost their lives, the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City on Monday night will be preceded by a minute's silence and players will wear black armbands.

"We all support our friends at Leicester City FC at this incredibly sad time."