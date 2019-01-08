Sunderland AFC 4 Newcastle United U21s 0: Jack Ross reacts to Wear-Tyne Checkatrade Trophy victory

Sunderland host Newcastle United U21s in the Checkatrade Trophy tonight.
Sunderland host Newcastle United U21s in the Checkatrade Trophy tonight.
0
Have your say

Sunderland beat Newcastle United U21s 4-0 at the Stadium of Light, the Black Cats now just two victories from Wembley.

Click refresh and scroll down for the build-up, match action and post-match reaction from the Stadium of Light.