Sunderland AFC 2 Manchester City U21s 0 RECAP: Relive all the action from the Stadium of Light Sunderland AFC are just one game away from Wembley after defeating Manchester City Under-21s in Checkatrade Trophy. Scroll down to relive all the action from the Stadium of Light and catch up with the latest SAFC transfer news. 'No goals in that': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross makes wholesale changes to face Manchester City U21s Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: West Ham and Middlesbrough eye up Josh Maja plus Manchester City build-up