Sunderland AFC 2 Accrington Stanley 2 RECAP: Relive all the drama from the Stadium of Light It was another eventful, and frustrating, night for Sunderland, as the Black Cats came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Accrington Stanley. Scroll down to relive all the drama from the Stadium of Light. Sunderland AFC host Accrington Stanley at the Stadium of Light. Sunderland boss Jack Ross reacts to Will Grigg's missed chances and Chris Maguire's brilliant cameo