Sunderland AFC 1 Bolton Wanderers 0 RECAP: Carl Winchester scores the winning goal as Cats win at Stadium of Light

The Black Cats were looking to get back to winning ways in the league following the disappointing 2-2 draw with Fleetwood Town last time out in League One.

Sunderland comfortably beat Wigan Athletic in the Carabao Cup and they built on that with victory over Bolton.

It was tight and tense and Bolton probably deserved something but Sunderland held firm to win.

Sunderland host Bolton Wanderers at the Stadium of Light.

Recap all the action and analysis below in our blog.

