Sunderland AFC 1 Bolton Wanderers 0 RECAP: Carl Winchester scores the winning goal as Cats win at Stadium of Light
Sunderland beat Bolton Wanderers 1-0 at the Stadium of Light thanks to a Carl Winchester strike.
The Black Cats were looking to get back to winning ways in the league following the disappointing 2-2 draw with Fleetwood Town last time out in League One.
Sunderland comfortably beat Wigan Athletic in the Carabao Cup and they built on that with victory over Bolton.
It was tight and tense and Bolton probably deserved something but Sunderland held firm to win.
Last updated: Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 17:03
- SAFC: Hoffmann, Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin, O'Nien, Neil, McGeady, Pritchard, Embleton, Stewart
- Bolton: Dixon, Jones, Williams, Santos, Johnston, Sheehan, Doyle, Sarcevic, Afolayan, Isgrove, Gordon.
FT! Sunderland win 1-0....and relax
Wow. What a game. Sunderland hold firm and they win 1-0. Had chances to make it more comfortable but Bolton were excellent too and probably deserved something from the game.
It has been an entertaining one here at the Stadium of Light. Recap all the action below.
Seven minutes added-on time
It is still all go here, both sides going for it. We are deep into the seven minutes of added-on time. This is really tight and tense. Sunderland clinging on! Fans giving their full backing.
89’ It is tense here...
Sunderland have spent a lot of time in their own half as the game wears on, Bolton have been excellent to be fair.
Sunderland concede a late corner. This is tense.
Sunderland make their fourth sub
The hosts allowed another concussion sub as Cirkin went off earlier, Wright on for Doyle here, who goes off with a knock.
84’ Brilliant atmosphere inside here
The crowd will erupt if Sunderland get a second here. It is tense and tight. Sunderland leading 1-0 but nothing in it, Bolton have been a threat throughout.
Doyle in again, another block, last-ditch from SAFC again.
32,368 is the attendance - another huge crowd!
79’ How did he miss!
Bolton with a huge chance there, Johnston volleys wide following a deep cross to the back post. He should have scored, it should be 1-1 but Sunderland are still ahead. Inviting more and more pressure though.
74’ Sunderland leading but need that second
How Sunderland could do with that second to calm everyone’s nerves...
We are heading into the final 15 minutes here.
Not too many clear cut chances this half, Johnson has made 3 subs so no more changes can be made.
Bolton make their first sub
On comes Declan John, with Gordon making way.
The former Sunderland loanee comes up against his former club
Sunderland sitting deep here
68’ on the clock, Sunderland are still leading 1-0 but are sitting deep and inviting pressure.
Lee Johnson has made a triple sub, hopefully they won’t be made to pay for that Pritchard blocked effort earlier.