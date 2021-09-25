Sunderland AFC 1 Bolton Wanderers 0 LIVE: Carl Winchester with the opening goal, action, reaction and analysis from the Stadium of Light
Sunderland host Bolton Wanderers at the Stadium of Light this afternoon – and we’ve got it covered.
The Black Cats are looking to get back to winning ways in the league following the disappointing 2-2 draw with Fleetwood Town last time out in League One.
Sunderland comfortably beat Wigan Athletic in the Carabao Cup in midweek and head coach Lee Johnson will be hoping his side will carry that momentum into the Stadium of Light clash this afternoon.
Kick-off is 3pm on Wearside and our Echo SAFC team is there with Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson bringing you all the action, reaction and team news with player ratings and reaction from Johnson post-match at the Stadium of Light.
Frank Reid will be there taking pictures too as Sunderland look to regain top spot in League One with a win over Bolton Wanderers.
Follow all the action and build-up below in our blog.
Last updated: Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 15:49
- Sunderland host Bolton at the Stadium of Light (KO 3pm)
- Sunderland are looking to get back to winning ways in the league and regain top spot
- We’ll have all the build-up, team news, action and analysis throughout the day
- SAFC: Hoffmann, Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin, O'Nien, Neil, McGeady, Pritchard, Embleton, Stewart
- Bolton: Dixon, Jones, Williams, Santos, Johnston, Sheehan, Doyle, Sarcevic, Afolayan, Isgrove, Gordon.
Booking: O'Nien is booked in stoppage time, another delay
Another chance! Pritchard and Neil both see efforts blocked
So close! Bolton with some great defending to block efforts from Pritchard and then Neil.
Break in play as O’Nien gets some treatment. There will be 5 minutes of injury time to be played here.
Great picture!
42’ Sunderland free-kick....Doyle booked....McGeady to take....hits the wall
Thought that may be the second for Sunderland for a moment but the ball hits the wall.
The move breaks down but then SAFC win back possession, Stewart then sees an effort palmed wide by Dixon.
Sunderland win another corner, still leading 1-0 here.
39’ Sunderland remain in control here
The referee, Purkiss has just had a word with the Bolton forward Afolayan. No booking though, this time.
Stewart has just had an effort, weak really, sidefooted, easy for Dixon - former SAFC youth keeper - to get down low to and make the save.
We have 5 minutes to go now until half-time here, with SAFC ahead thanks to Winchester. Who else!
View from Phil Smith
27’ Last ditch defending there by Sunderland and Hoffman
So close for Bolton! There was some last ditch defending there by the Black Cats, twice Hoffman called upon to make low blocks in the area, Sunderland eventually clear.
Spell of pressure here from the away side.
25’ Bolton see an effort go wide
Bolton do look dangerous and they play some good football. Doyle has just seen an effort go wide. A warning sign to Sunderland there.
Lee Johnson on the edge of his area giving out the instructions.
22’ The Roker End make their voices heard
It is so good to hear the fans back inside the Stadium of Light, isn’t it.
Sunderland in command here, Luke O’Nien winning his headers. Ross Stewart causing problems for the Bolton defenders.
20’ gone here and Sunderland in command
We’re having internet issues here but thankfully the players are having no such problems on the pitch. Sunderland lead 1-0 here, Winchester again with the goal at the Stadium of Light.
Open, entertaining match here with SAFC 1-0 up.