The Black Cats are looking to get back to winning ways in the league following the disappointing 2-2 draw with Fleetwood Town last time out in League One.

Sunderland comfortably beat Wigan Athletic in the Carabao Cup in midweek and head coach Lee Johnson will be hoping his side will carry that momentum into the Stadium of Light clash this afternoon.

Kick-off is 3pm on Wearside and our Echo SAFC team is there with Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson bringing you all the action, reaction and team news with player ratings and reaction from Johnson post-match at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland host Bolton Wanderers at the Stadium of Light.

Frank Reid will be there taking pictures too as Sunderland look to regain top spot in League One with a win over Bolton Wanderers.

Follow all the action and build-up below in our blog.

