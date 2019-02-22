Sunderland ace Will Grigg labels Blackpool howler most embarrassing moment of career and reveals surprising music inspiration

Will Grigg has dubbed his howler against Blackpool as the most embarrassing moment of his career.

With Sunderland trailing, the former Wigan Athletic striker latched on to Jack Baldwin’s long ball, rounded Mark Howard in the Blackpool goal only to then shoot wide from eight yards.

It wasn't the start the £4million deadline day signing wanted on his home debut at the Stadium of Light.

Thankfully Grigg bounced back quickly and strongly and scored his first Sunderland goal in the 4-2 win against Gillingham on Tuesday night, Grigg netting from the penalty spot after regular taker Aiden McGeady handed him the ball.

But he admits the Blackpool miss goes down as his most embarrassing moment in football.

Grigg said: "I haven't had that many but in my first home game for Sunderland against Blackpool this month, I took the ball around the keeper and then managed to miss from eight yards out with an empty goal waiting.

"That was pretty embarrassing because it was my first home game and because the club had paid a big fee for me. That certainly added to the scenario.

"I've scored enough goals and missed enough chances to be able to bounce back from something like that, but at the time it was pretty embarrassing because you don't want the Sunderland fans to think that's what you're like."

The former Wigan Athletic striker describes himself as 'calm and collected' on the pitch and in a revealing interview has spoken about how he gets himself in the right mindset ahead of a game.

When asked which song gets him in the mood, Grigg said: "I'm a bit weird actually. Most people like to listen to dance music to get them in the mood and ready for a game.

"Obviously everybody listens to the same music in the changing room but if I'm driving to the game, I'll listen to a bit of Hans Zimmer or instrumental stuff. It's not really a cool list or probably what you were expecting, but then my music selection isn't.

"Hans Zimmer writes film scores. He did the Batman soundtrack, 'Inception', 'Gladiator' and stuff like that (also the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' scores).

"It just gets me head-strong. I like to think I'm quite calm and collected on the pitch and that gets me in the zone. I don't like to be too stressed out or thinking about too many things before a game.

"I like to get in the same mind frame each game, concentrate on my job, concentrate on what I need to do in the game. That music relaxes me and enables me to concentrate," he added in a revealing Daily Mail interview.