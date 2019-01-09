Sunderland ace Chris Maguire's message to Newcastle fans after THAT celebration in Checkatrade win

Chris Maguire says he had the last laugh against Newcastle United supporters following the 4-0 Checkatrade Trophy win.

The forward provided two assists from corners before scoring a superb strike as Sunderland put four past Ben Dawson's Under-21 Newcastle side in a commanding second half display to reach the last eight of the competition.

Sunderland forward Chris Maguire cups his ears to the Newcastle United fans after scoring in the 4-0 win.

Maguire was on the end of some stick from the 2,800-strong away end at the Stadium of Light before helping to turn the game in Sunderland's favour.

He cupped his ears to the Newcastle supporters after scoring in the 78th minute.

Maguire said: "If you try and give me abuse then I'll have the last laugh - and I did!"

It was an unusual set of circumstances for Jack Ross and his Sunderland squad with the Checkatrade Trophy a first team competition for the Black Cats this season. They were drawn against Newcastle United's Under-21 side in the last 16.

Ross named a strong side with just six changes from the team that drew 1-1 away at Charlton Athletic in League One with the Scot taking the competition seriously.

Sunderland are now just two wins away from a Wembley final.

Maguire added: "It was a no-win situation for us, if we won we were expected to win but there was a good crowd turned up and we gave the fans something to cheer about and bragging rights too.

"It felt like a lot more when we walked out the tunnel, it was a good atmosphere.

"We know it was their kids, we are not getting carried away, they can put whatever they want on it but they still brought 3,000 fans to cheer them on.

"At the end of the day we sent our fans away happy and we are into the next round."

Maguire added: "It is exciting and it builds momentum, another win, another win at home and we are into the next round.

"There are not that many games left, we want to get there, you can see the team we put out, it is a chance to get to Wembley and win a trophy."

Attention now turns to the weekend visit of Luton Town, who look set to lose their manager Nathan Jones to Championship side Stoke City.

"Luton is a big clash, they are sitting above us at the moment," added Maguire to the club website.

"I'm sure if we keep playing the way we have done and get the home fans behind us then we can move into second and get a real push on."