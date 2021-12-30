Sunderland 5 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Story of the night as Cats go top of League One after Ross Stewart hat-trick plus Callum Doyle and Benji Kimpioka goals

Sunderland moved to the top of League One after a resounding 5-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

By Joe Nicholson
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 10:51 pm

Two goals from Ross Stewart put the hosts in control in the first half while Callum Doyle added a third five minutes before half-time.

Stewart then completed his hat-trick after the break before substitute Benji Kimpioka added a fifth with a neat finish.

Sunderland are now two points ahead of second-place Rotherham, although the Millers have a game in hand.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Benji Kimpioka goal.

Here’s how the game played out:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

RECAP: Sunderland 5 (Stewart, 13, 37, 57) (Doyle, 40) Kimpioka, 75) Sheffield Wednesday 0

Last updated: Thursday, 30 December, 2021, 22:51

  • Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Wright, Flanagan, Doyle, Gooch, Evans, Neil (Kimpioka, 70), Dajaku (Alves, 79), Embleton, Pritchard (Cirkin, 63), Stewart
  • Subs: Burge, Alves, Cirkin, Younger, Hume, Harris, Kimpioka
  • Sheffield Wednesday XI: Peacock-Farrell, Palmer, Dunkley (Brennan, 29), Johnson, Hunt, Wing, Dele-Bashiru (Corbeanu, 59), Bannan, Mendez-Laing, Paterson, Gregory (Adeniran, 76)
  • Subs: Wildsmith, Brennan, Shodipo, Corbeanu, Adeniran, Sow, Berahino
Thursday, 30 December, 2021, 22:51

Reaction from Lee Johnson

Thursday, 30 December, 2021, 21:45

Full-time verdicts from our SAFC writers

Thursday, 30 December, 2021, 21:42

Full-Time: Sunderland 5 Sheffield Wednesday 0

Thursday, 30 December, 2021, 21:38

90’ Embleton fires over

This could have been more than five.

Embleton fires over from inside the penalty area following a knock down from Alves.

The West Ham loanee has been playing as an attacking midfielder!

Thursday, 30 December, 2021, 21:34

85’ Kimpioka almost adds a second

Thursday, 30 December, 2021, 21:30

79’ Alves comes on

Final change for the hosts as Alves comes on for Dajaku.

Thursday, 30 December, 2021, 21:26

76’ Final change for Wednesday

Thursday, 30 December, 2021, 21:26

75’ GOAL!!!! KIMPIOKA!!!

It’s five!

It’s been so easy for Sunderland to play through a disjointed Wednesday side tonight.

This time the hosts worked the ball to Dajaku whose cross from the right found Kimpioka at the far post.

The forward had time to take a touch and side-foot the ball past Peacock-Farrell.

5-0!

Thursday, 30 December, 2021, 21:21

70’ Kimpioka comes on

Kimpioka replaces Dan Neil.

‘Dan Neil, he’s one of our own’ chant the Sunderland fans.

Thursday, 30 December, 2021, 21:19

69’ Corbeanu shoots wide

Wednesday still have some talented players on the pitch and went close there as Corbeanu cut in from the left but sent his shot wide.

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Ross StewartLeague OneSunderlandSheffieldCats