Two goals from Ross Stewart put the hosts in control in the first half while Callum Doyle added a third five minutes before half-time.

Stewart then completed his hat-trick after the break before substitute Benji Kimpioka added a fifth with a neat finish.

Sunderland are now two points ahead of second-place Rotherham, although the Millers have a game in hand.

Benji Kimpioka goal.

Here’s how the game played out:

