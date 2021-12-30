Sunderland 5 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Story of the night as Cats go top of League One after Ross Stewart hat-trick plus Callum Doyle and Benji Kimpioka goals
Sunderland moved to the top of League One after a resounding 5-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.
Two goals from Ross Stewart put the hosts in control in the first half while Callum Doyle added a third five minutes before half-time.
Stewart then completed his hat-trick after the break before substitute Benji Kimpioka added a fifth with a neat finish.
Sunderland are now two points ahead of second-place Rotherham, although the Millers have a game in hand.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Sunderland 5 (Stewart, 13, 37, 57) (Doyle, 40) Kimpioka, 75) Sheffield Wednesday 0
Last updated: Thursday, 30 December, 2021, 22:51
- Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Wright, Flanagan, Doyle, Gooch, Evans, Neil (Kimpioka, 70), Dajaku (Alves, 79), Embleton, Pritchard (Cirkin, 63), Stewart
- Subs: Burge, Alves, Cirkin, Younger, Hume, Harris, Kimpioka
- Sheffield Wednesday XI: Peacock-Farrell, Palmer, Dunkley (Brennan, 29), Johnson, Hunt, Wing, Dele-Bashiru (Corbeanu, 59), Bannan, Mendez-Laing, Paterson, Gregory (Adeniran, 76)
- Subs: Wildsmith, Brennan, Shodipo, Corbeanu, Adeniran, Sow, Berahino
Reaction from Lee Johnson
Full-Time: Sunderland 5 Sheffield Wednesday 0
90’ Embleton fires over
This could have been more than five.
Embleton fires over from inside the penalty area following a knock down from Alves.
The West Ham loanee has been playing as an attacking midfielder!
85’ Kimpioka almost adds a second
79’ Alves comes on
Final change for the hosts as Alves comes on for Dajaku.
76’ Final change for Wednesday
75’ GOAL!!!! KIMPIOKA!!!
It’s five!
It’s been so easy for Sunderland to play through a disjointed Wednesday side tonight.
This time the hosts worked the ball to Dajaku whose cross from the right found Kimpioka at the far post.
The forward had time to take a touch and side-foot the ball past Peacock-Farrell.
5-0!
70’ Kimpioka comes on
Kimpioka replaces Dan Neil.
‘Dan Neil, he’s one of our own’ chant the Sunderland fans.
69’ Corbeanu shoots wide
Wednesday still have some talented players on the pitch and went close there as Corbeanu cut in from the left but sent his shot wide.