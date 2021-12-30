Sunderland 5 Sheffield Wednesday 0 LIVE: Ross Stewart hat-trick plus Callum Doyle and Benji Kimpioka goals put Cats in control at the at the Stadium of Light
Sunderland will go top of the League One table if they beat Sheffield Wednesday tonight – and we’ve got all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.
Lee Johnson’s side recorded a comfortable 3-0 win over Doncaster last time out and are now unbeaten in their last eight league games.
Wednesday were also in good form before they were hit by a Covid-19 outbreak which has resulted in their last two fixtures being postponed.
The Owls haven’t played since December 11 but remain on the cusp of the play-off places.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of the match as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
LIVE: Sunderland 5 (Stewart, 13, 37, 57) (Doyle, 40) Kimpioka, 75) Sheffield Wednesday 0
Last updated: Thursday, 30 December, 2021, 21:34
- Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Wright, Flanagan, Doyle, Gooch, Evans, Neil (Kimpioka, 70), Dajaku (Alves, 79), Embleton, Pritchard (Cirkin, 63), Stewart
- Subs: Burge, Alves, Cirkin, Younger, Hume, Harris, Kimpioka
- Sheffield Wednesday XI: Peacock-Farrell, Palmer, Dunkley (Brennan, 29), Johnson, Hunt, Wing, Dele-Bashiru (Corbeanu, 59), Bannan, Mendez-Laing, Paterson, Gregory (Adeniran, 76)
- Subs: Wildsmith, Brennan, Shodipo, Corbeanu, Adeniran, Sow, Berahino
85’ Kimpioka almost adds a second
79’ Alves comes on
Final change for the hosts as Alves comes on for Dajaku.
76’ Final change for Wednesday
75’ GOAL!!!! KIMPIOKA!!!
It’s five!
It’s been so easy for Sunderland to play through a disjointed Wednesday side tonight.
This time the hosts worked the ball to Dajaku whose cross from the right found Kimpioka at the far post.
The forward had time to take a touch and side-foot the ball past Peacock-Farrell.
5-0!
70’ Kimpioka comes on
Kimpioka replaces Dan Neil.
‘Dan Neil, he’s one of our own’ chant the Sunderland fans.
69’ Corbeanu shoots wide
Wednesday still have some talented players on the pitch and went close there as Corbeanu cut in from the left but sent his shot wide.
66’ Embleton and Bannan booked
Embleton and Bannan came together there and continued their scuffle after the ball had gone.
Both were booked for their part.
Moments later Embleton tried his luck from distance but Peacock-Farell made a flying save and held the effort.
63’ Cirkin on for Sunderland
59’ Second change for Wednesday
57’ GOALLLL!!!! STEWART HAT-TRICK
What a night for the striker!
He has now completed a perfect hat-trick after heading home Wright’s cross from the right.
One goal with his left foot, one with his right and now a header.