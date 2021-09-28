Sunderland 5 Cheltenham Town 0 LIVE: Cats go top of League One table after Ross Stewart double plus Bailey Wright, Luke O'Nien and Leon Dajaku goals
Sunderland will be hoping to maintain their 100 per cent home record this season when they face Cheltenham Town at the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats have won six of their first eight league games this season and could move back to the top of the table with a result this evening.
Lee Johnson’s side beat Bolton 1-0 on Saturday when Carl Winchester scored his third goal of the season.
Johnson may be forced to make some changes to his starting XI, while the Black Cats are preparing for a congested run of fixtures.
Sunderland will travel to Portsmouth this weekend, before a trip to Lincoln in the Papa John’s Trophy next Tuesday.
Cheltenham, managed by former Burnley defender Michael Duff, won promotion from League Two last season and sit 14th in the table ahead of their trip to Wearside
We’ll have all the build-up, action, analysis, reaction and more throughout the evening:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
LIVE: Sunderland 5 (Wright, 11) (Stewart, 29, 37) (O’Nien, 65) Cheltenham 0
Last updated: Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 22:02
- Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Flanagan (Alves, 57), Wright, Huggins, Evans, O’Nien, McGeady (Dajaku, 61), Broadhead, O’Brien, Stewart (Pritchard, 73)
- Subs: Burge, Alves, Taylor, Neil, Pritchard, Embleton, Dajaku
- Cheltenham XI: Flinders, Long, Hussey, Pollock (May, 45), Freestone, Thomas, Sercombe, Chapman, Blair, Perry, Joseph
- Subs: Evans, May, Williams, Bonds, Horton, Barkers, Norton
Looking good
After Wigan’s defeat against Sheffield Wednesday, here’s what the League One table looks like.
Reaction from the Stadium of Light
90’ Three minutes added time
Sunderland are still creating chances as O’Brien curls a shot over from the edge of the box.
85’ Broadhead makes way
Looks like the striker has picked up a knock and heads down the tunnel.
Sunderland have made all three subs so are now playing with ten men.
Joseph has just registered a shot on target for the visitors but it was straight at Hoffmann.
78’ Winchester excellent again
73’ Stewart makes way
A standing ovation for Stewart. Pritchard takes his place.
Dajaku off the mark
70’ More changes for Cheltenham
66’ ANOTHER! 5-0! DAJAKU!
It’s five!
Another run in behind the defence from Broadhead caused chaos in the Cheltenham box.
The striker was thwarted by the goalkeeper and Freestone but Dajaku reacted quickest to curl the rebound into the top corner.
The fans are enjoying this one.