The Black Cats have three League One games remaining this season, and hopefully more, as they battle to finish in the play-off places.
Sunderland played out a goalless draw with Plymouth last time out, a result which extended the side’s unbeaten run to ten matches.
Cambridge start the day 12th in the table but were beaten 2-0 by Charlton last time out.
Most Popular
-
1
Ex-Everton and Sunderland defender reveals his Stadium of Light regret and love for SAFC
-
2
League One news: Rival boss issues sack warning after investigation launched
-
3
'Outstanding': Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings after emphatic win over Cambridge United
-
4
Sunderland 5 Cambridge 1 LIVE: Reaction after convincing win including Ross Stewart brace plus Elliot Embleton, Nathan Broadhead and Danny Batth goals
-
5
Sunderland v Cambridge United predicted XI: Alex Neil to make TWO changes as Cats battle for play-off spot
We’ll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more throughout the day:
RECAP: Sunderland 5 (Stewart, 13, 36) (Embleton, 29) (Broadhead, 53) (Batth, 72) Cambridge 1 (Digby, 31)
Last updated: Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 18:22
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester (Doyle, 10), Wright, Batth, Gooch, Evans (Neil, 67), O’Nien, Roberts, Embleton, Broadhead (Pritchard, 59), Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Hume, Neil, Clarke, Matete, Pritchard
- Cambridge XI: Mitov, Williams, Okedina, Jones, Iredale, Digby, May, Brophy, Smith (Bennett, 45), Knibbs (O’Neil, 63), Ironside
- Subs: Mannion, Bennett, O’Neil, Tracey, Lankester, Worman, Hoolahan
Thanks for joining us today
We’re signing off from today’s blog but will have loads more reaction and analysis over on the SAFC section of the Echo website.
See you soon.
Reaction from Alex Neil
Reaction from the Stadium of Light
FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 5 CAMBRIDGE 1
TWO MINUTES ADDED TIME
89’ Not quite
More crisp passing from Sunderland led to Embleton trying to release Roberts but the pass was just overhit.
82’ More Gooch crosses
It’s the same combination and Cambridge haven’t been able to stop it.
Gooch found more space on the right there and crossed the ball into the box but Stewart headed over.
Moments later Gooch ran to the byline before crossing for O’Nien who planted his header straight at the keeper.
76’ On the volley
There could still be more goals here.
Wright’s cross from the right was only half cleared by Cambridge and fell on Embleton on the edge of the box but the midfielder volleyed the ball wide.
75’ Gooch the creator again
Another fine pass from Gooch released Pritchard there but the latter’s effort was straight at Mitov.
72’ GOOOOOAAAAALLLLLL!! BATTH!!!
His first goal for the club.
It came after a short corner before Roberts’ cross found Batth at the back post and the defender headed home.