The Black Cats moved into the top half of the Championship table with a 2-1 win over Blackburn on Boxing Day and now face back-to-back away fixtures.

Wigan remain in the relegation zone despite the appointment of former defender Kolo Toure, who is still looking for his first win in charge of The Latics after three games in charge.

Sunderland will stay in the North West after the match to prepare for their meeting with Blackpool on New Year’s Day.

Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland live blog