Sunderland 4 Wigan 1 LIVE: Reaction after convincing win for Tony Mowbray's side at the DW Stadium
Sunderland face Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats moved into the top half of the Championship table with a 2-1 win over Blackburn on Boxing Day and now face back-to-back away fixtures.
Wigan remain in the relegation zone despite the appointment of former defender Kolo Toure, who is still looking for his first win in charge of The Latics after three games in charge.
Sunderland will stay in the North West after the match to prepare for their meeting with Blackpool on New Year’s Day.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and more from the DW Stadium throughout the night:
LIVE: Wigan 1 (Keane, 42) Sunderland 4 (Simms, 19) (Stewart, 66) (Roberts, 85) (Amad, 89)
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Wright, O’Nien, Ba (Dajaku, 71), Michut (Pritchard, 61) (Matete, 69), Neil, Amad, Clarke (Roberts, 61), Simms (Stewart, 61)
- Subs: Bass, Matete, Roberts, Pritchard, Dajaku, Bennette, Stewart
- Wigan XI: Jones, Darikwa, Tilt, Hughes (Nyambe, 16), McLean, Power, Naylor, Lang, Keane, Aasgaard, Fletcher
- Subs: Amos, Bennett, Nyambe, Shinnie, Cousins, Scully, Broadhead
It’s FOUR!
What a strike from Amad who cuts in from the right and fires a shot past Jones.
1-4!
That should do it!
Lovely football from the visitors before the ball dropped to Roberts in the box.
His shot took a deflection and sent Jones the wrong way.
1-3!
Stewart and Dajaku are appealing for a penalty after Dajaku’s low shot hit Darikwa after the Wigan defender slid to ground.
Sunderland are still playing with a back three, with Hume and now Dajaku as the wing-backs.
Neil and Matete are in midfield with Roberts and Amad behind Stewart.
Now Ba has gone off after going down near the corner flag.
Leon Dajaku has come on.
Sunderland have used all five subs.