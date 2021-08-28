Sunderland 3 Wycombe Wanderers 1: Story of the day as Cats go top of League One table after Ross Stewart brace and Elliot Embleton strike
Sunderland went top of the League One table after a 3-1 win over Wycombe at the Stadium of Light.
First-half goals from Ross Stewart and Elliot Embleton put Lee Johnson’s side in control against their promotion rivals, who were unbeaten in the league before their visit to Wearside.
Stewart added a second goal seven minutes from time before Wycombe substitute David Wheeler pulled a goal back in stoppage-time.
Here’s how the game played out as the Black Cats claimed all three points.
RECAP: Sunderland 3 (Stewart, 14, 83) (Embleton, 17) Wycombe 1 (Wheeler, 90)
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin, Neil, O’Nien, Gooch, McGeady, Embleton, Stewart
- Subs: Burge, Huggins, Alves, Wright, Pritchard, O’Brien, Broadhead
- Wycombe XI: Stockdale, Grimmer, Jacobson, Tafazoli, Obita, Kaikai, Thompson, Scowen, Mehmeti, Hogan, Vokes
- Subs: Przybek, Wheeler, De Barr, Dickson, Pendlebury, Burley, Akinfenwa
Reaction from Jamie McAllister
Full-Time: Sunderland 3 Wycombe 1
90’ Goal Wycombe
The visitors have one back.
89’ That could have been the hat-trick
Stewart was going through on goal there before tangling legs with Grimmer.
It looked like the referee could give a penalty but nothing was given.
88’ Three changes for Sunderland
83’ GOAL!!!!! STEWART!!
What game he’s had.
Stewart scores again after an excellent run from Dan Neil before releasing the forward inside the penalty area.
Stewart then beat the goalkeeper at his near post with a cool finish.
Game over.
82’ Akinfenwa shot saved
That would have been some goal.
The forward controlled the ball on the edge of the box before his shot from the edge of the area was caught by Patterson.
80’ Over from Wheeler
Wycombe are finishing the game strongly but still haven’t really tested Patterson.
Akinfenwa set up Wheeler on the right but the latter curled his effort over the bar.