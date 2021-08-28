The Black Cats won away at Blackpool in the Carabao Cup last time out after Aiden O’Brien scored a hat-trick, which included a stoppage-time winner, at Bloomfield Road.

In the league, Sunderland have won three of their first four games and recorded a 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon last time out.

Wycombe have also made a promising start to the 2021/22 campaign, taking 10 points from their first four league fixtures.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland vs Wycombe live blog.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side were relegated from the Championship last season and will have aspirations to return to the second tier.

The Chairboys also progressed in the cup earlier this week as they beat Stevenage on penalties.