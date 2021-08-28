Sunderland 3 Wycombe Wanderers 0: Ross Stewart brace and Elliot Embleton stunner put hosts ahead at the Stadium of Light
Sunderland are hoping to make it back to back league wins at the Stadium of Light this afternoon – with Wycombe Wanderers the visitors on Wearside.
The Black Cats won away at Blackpool in the Carabao Cup last time out after Aiden O’Brien scored a hat-trick, which included a stoppage-time winner, at Bloomfield Road.
In the league, Sunderland have won three of their first four games and recorded a 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon last time out.
Wycombe have also made a promising start to the 2021/22 campaign, taking 10 points from their first four league fixtures.
Gareth Ainsworth’s side were relegated from the Championship last season and will have aspirations to return to the second tier.
The Chairboys also progressed in the cup earlier this week as they beat Stevenage on penalties.
LIVE: Sunderland 3 (Stewart, 14, 83) (Embleton, 17) Wycombe 0
Last updated: Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 16:53
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin, Neil, O’Nien, Gooch, McGeady, Embleton, Stewart
- Subs: Burge, Huggins, Alves, Wright, Pritchard, O’Brien, Broadhead
- Wycombe XI: Stockdale, Grimmer, Jacobson, Tafazoli, Obita, Kaikai, Thompson, Scowen, Mehmeti, Hogan, Vokes
- Subs: Przybek, Wheeler, De Barr, Dickson, Pendlebury, Burley, Akinfenwa
90’ Goal Wycombe
The visitors have one back.
89’ That could have been the hat-trick
Stewart was going through on goal there before tangling legs with Grimmer.
It looked like the referee could give a penalty but nothing was given.
88’ Three changes for Sunderland
83’ GOAL!!!!! STEWART!!
What game he’s had.
Stewart scores again after an excellent run from Dan Neil before releasing the forward inside the penalty area.
Stewart then beat the goalkeeper at his near post with a cool finish.
Game over.
82’ Akinfenwa shot saved
That would have been some goal.
The forward controlled the ball on the edge of the box before his shot from the edge of the area was caught by Patterson.
80’ Over from Wheeler
Wycombe are finishing the game strongly but still haven’t really tested Patterson.
Akinfenwa set up Wheeler on the right but the latter curled his effort over the bar.
77’ Flanagan booked
73’ Double change for Wycombe
More changes for Wycombe as Akinfenwa comes on.
He didn’t receive the kindest reception from the home fans but appeared to laugh off the chants.
69’ First change for Wycombe
Mehmeti has been replaced by David Wheeler for the visitors.
20 minutes to go.
67’ “We’re top of the league”
As things stand, Sunderland would go top of the league with this result.
“We’re top of the league,” chant the home fans.