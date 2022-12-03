Sunderland 3 Millwall 0 LIVE: Reaction as Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard and Ellis Simms goals give Cats big win
Sunderland face Millwall in the Championship – and we’ve all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.
After three weeks without a competitive fixture, the Black Cats could move into the top half of the table with a win over The Lions.
Head coach Tony Mowbray also has several first-team players available again following injury setbacks.
Millwall have climbed into the play-off places after just one defeat in their last nine matches.
We’ll have live updates, in-game analysis and post-match throughout the day.
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Paterson, Gooch, Batth, O’Nien, Alese, Evans, Neil, Amad (Roberts, 74), Pritchard (Embleton, 62), Clarke (Cirkin, 80), Simms
- Subs: Bass, Hume, Cirkin, Ba, Embleton, Roberts, Dajaku
- Millwall XI: Long, McNamara (Malone, 82), Cresswell, Cooper, M Wallace (Evans, 82), Mitchell, Saville (Bennett, 67) , Honeyman (Styles, 67) , Voglsammer (Shackleton, 67), Flemming, Bradshaw
- Subs: Bialkowski, Hutchinson, Malone, Evans, Shackleton, Styles, Bennett
Reaction from the Stadium of Light
FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 3 MILLWALL 0
90+3’ GOOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!! SIMMS!!!
That will do it!
Simms rounds the goalkeeper and makes it three after Millwall sent men forward.
Five minutes added time
88’ Gooch stops Bennett’s cross
Millwall are applying a bit of late pressure and Gooch had to be alert to stop Bennett’s cross, sending the ball behind for a corner.
Mitchell’s shot from distance was then saved by Patterson.
82’ More changes for Millwall
Two more changes for Millwall as Evans and Malone replace Wallace and McNamara.
80’ Third change for Sunderland
Cirkin replaces Clarke for the hosts.
74’ Roberts replaces Amad
Sunderland make their second change.
73’ Gooch booked
Gooch appeared to be fouled by Styles but nothing was given.
The Sunderland man was then booked for a following challenge.
70’ Wide from Neil
More good hold up play from Simms to set up Neil inside the box but the latter dragged his low shot wide.