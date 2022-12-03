News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland 3 Millwall 0 LIVE: Reaction as Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard and Ellis Simms goals give Cats big win

Sunderland face Millwall in the Championship – and we’ve all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.

By Joe Nicholson
4 minutes ago

After three weeks without a competitive fixture, the Black Cats could move into the top half of the table with a win over The Lions.

Head coach Tony Mowbray also has several first-team players available again following injury setbacks.

Millwall have climbed into the play-off places after just one defeat in their last nine matches.

Sunderland vs Millwall live blog

We’ll have live updates, in-game analysis and post-match throughout the day.

LIVE: Sunderland 3 (Amad, 53) (Pritchard, 58) (Simms, 90+3) Millwall 0

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Paterson, Gooch, Batth, O’Nien, Alese, Evans, Neil, Amad (Roberts, 74), Pritchard (Embleton, 62), Clarke (Cirkin, 80), Simms
  • Subs: Bass, Hume, Cirkin, Ba, Embleton, Roberts, Dajaku
  • Millwall XI: Long, McNamara (Malone, 82), Cresswell, Cooper, M Wallace (Evans, 82), Mitchell, Saville (Bennett, 67) , Honeyman (Styles, 67) , Voglsammer (Shackleton, 67), Flemming, Bradshaw
  • Subs: Bialkowski, Hutchinson, Malone, Evans, Shackleton, Styles, Bennett
Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 14:30

Reaction from the Stadium of Light

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 14:27

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 3 MILLWALL 0

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 14:25

90+3’ GOOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!! SIMMS!!!

That will do it!

Simms rounds the goalkeeper and makes it three after Millwall sent men forward.

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 14:21

Five minutes added time

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 14:20

88’ Gooch stops Bennett’s cross

Millwall are applying a bit of late pressure and Gooch had to be alert to stop Bennett’s cross, sending the ball behind for a corner.

Mitchell’s shot from distance was then saved by Patterson.

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 14:14

82’ More changes for Millwall

Two more changes for Millwall as Evans and Malone replace Wallace and McNamara.

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 14:11

80’ Third change for Sunderland

Cirkin replaces Clarke for the hosts.

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 14:06

74’ Roberts replaces Amad

Sunderland make their second change.

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 14:05

73’ Gooch booked

Gooch appeared to be fouled by Styles but nothing was given.

The Sunderland man was then booked for a following challenge.

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 14:01

70’ Wide from Neil

More good hold up play from Simms to set up Neil inside the box but the latter dragged his low shot wide.

