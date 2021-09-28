Sunderland 3 Cheltenham Town 0 LIVE: Bailey Wright and Ross Stewart double put Lee Johnson's side in control
Sunderland will be hoping to maintain their 100 per cent home record this season when they face Cheltenham Town at the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats have won six of their first eight league games this season and could move back to the top of the table with a result this evening.
Lee Johnson’s side beat Bolton 1-0 on Saturday when Carl Winchester scored his third goal of the season.
Johnson may be forced to make some changes to his starting XI, while the Black Cats are preparing for a congested run of fixtures.
Sunderland will travel to Portsmouth this weekend, before a trip to Lincoln in the Papa John’s Trophy next Tuesday.
Cheltenham, managed by former Burnley defender Michael Duff, won promotion from League Two last season and sit 14th in the table ahead of their trip to Wearside
We’ll have all the build-up, action, analysis, reaction and more throughout the evening:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
LIVE: Sunderland 3 (Wright, 11) (Stewart, 29, 37) Cheltenham 0
Last updated: Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 20:36
- Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Flanagan, Wright, Huggins, Evans, O’Nien, McGeady, Broadhead, O’Brien, Stewart
- Subs: Burge, Alves, Taylor, Neil, Pritchard, Embleton, Dajaku
- Cheltenham XI: Flinders, Long, Hussey, Pollock, Freestone, Thomas, Sercombe, Chapman, Blair, Perry, Joseph
- Subs: Evans, May, Williams, Bonds, Horton, Barkers, Norton
First-half verdict from the Stadium of Light
Half-Time: Sunderland 3 Cheltenham 0
Sunderland applauded off at the break.
45’ Close from Broadhead
The Everton loanee has made some excellent runs in behind Cheltenham’s defence and deserves a goal.
He almost scored one there as he charged away from Pollock but blazed his shot over the bar.
Seven for the season
42’ Almost 4-0!
37’ GOAL!!! STEWART AGAIN!
Playing with two strikers is certainly paying off.
Another fine move saw Broadhead run through the middle of the pitch before releasing McGeady to the right of the penalty area.
The winger then cut the ball back for Stewart who converted from close range.
That’s his seventh of the season. 3-0!
34’ It could have been three
Stewart almost got another one there.
Huggins’ forward pass to Broadhead forced the visitors back before the striker slipped the ball to McGeady on the right.
The winger’s cross was then headed over by Stewart on the stretch.
Stewart scores again
29’ GOAL!!! STEWART!!!
The Loch Ness Drogba scores again!
It was a lovely sweeping move as Winchester broke forward from right-back and curled a low cross into the box which was left by Broadhead.
The striker knew Stewart was behind him and the latter converted from close range.
2-0.
24’ Winchester’s effort goes wide
The Sunderland right-back has taken up more advanced positions on the flank.
He was urged to shoot by the home fans from the edge of the box there but his low effort went just wide.
O’Brien has also switched to the right, with McGeady moving to the right.