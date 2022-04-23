Loading...

Sunderland 3 Cambridge 1: Ross Stewart brace and Elliot Embleton goal put Cats ahead after Lloyd Jones red card and Carl Winchester injury blow

Sunderland are back at the Stadium of Light this afternoon – and we’ve got all the action covered as Alex Neil’s side host Cambridge United.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 4:10 pm

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

The Black Cats have three League One games remaining this season, and hopefully more, as they battle to finish in the play-off places.

Sunderland played out a goalless draw with Plymouth last time out, a result which extended the side’s unbeaten run to ten matches.

Cambridge start the day 12th in the table but were beaten 2-0 by Charlton last time out.

Sunderland vs Cambridge United live blog.

Most Popular

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

We’ll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more throughout the day:

LIVE: Sunderland 3 (Stewart, 13, 36) (Embleton, 29) Cambridge 1 (Digby, 31)

Last updated: Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 16:15

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester (Doyle, 10), Wright, Batth, Gooch, Evans, O’Nien, Roberts, Embleton, Broadhead, Stewart
  • Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Hume, Neil, Clarke, Matete, Pritchard
  • Cambridge XI: Mitov, Williams, Okedina, Jones, Iredale, Digby, May, Brophy, Smith, Knibbs, Ironside
  • Subs: Mannion, Bennett, O’Neil, Tracey, Lankester, Worman, Hoolahan
Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 16:15

51’ Stewart almost in again

Cambridge made a rare break forward there but Patterson was able to catch May’s corner.

Gooch then played an eacellent pass over the visitors’ defence for Stewart who was stopped by Iredale

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 16:12

48’ More Sunderland pressure

Sunderland have picked up where they left off at the end of the first half.

Evans’ ball forward was flicked on by Broadhead into Stewart’s path but the striker was stopped by a fine sliding tackle from Williams.

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 16:08

Second half under way

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 16:08

SUBSTITUTION

First change for Cambridge as Bennett replaces Smith.

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 16:05

Back out for the second half

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 16:03

Other scores in League One

How the other promotion contenders are getting on:

MK Dons 1 Morecambe 0

Rotherham 1 Oxford 1

Wigan 0 Plymouth 0

Wycombe 0 Sheffield Wednesday 0

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 15:53

First-half thoughts from the Stadium of Light

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 15:49

45+3’ Doyle shot saved

Even the defenders are trying to get in on the act.

This time Doyle’s low shot from the edge of the box is saved.

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 15:49

45+1’ Cambridge hanging on

Sunderland should have scored more here.

Embleton has had loads of time in midfield and used it well.

His cross to the back post was almost headed in by Stewart before Broadhead saw a shot blocked from inside the area.

Sunderland kept the attack alive before Roberts’ effort was blocked.

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 15:46

Five minutes added time

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
SunderlandCambridgeElliot EmbletonLloyd JonesCarl Winchester