The Black Cats have three League One games remaining this season, and hopefully more, as they battle to finish in the play-off places.
Sunderland played out a goalless draw with Plymouth last time out, a result which extended the side’s unbeaten run to ten matches.
Cambridge start the day 12th in the table but were beaten 2-0 by Charlton last time out.
We’ll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more throughout the day:
LIVE: Sunderland 3 (Stewart, 13, 36) (Embleton, 29) Cambridge 1 (Digby, 31)
Last updated: Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 16:15
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester (Doyle, 10), Wright, Batth, Gooch, Evans, O’Nien, Roberts, Embleton, Broadhead, Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Hume, Neil, Clarke, Matete, Pritchard
- Cambridge XI: Mitov, Williams, Okedina, Jones, Iredale, Digby, May, Brophy, Smith, Knibbs, Ironside
- Subs: Mannion, Bennett, O’Neil, Tracey, Lankester, Worman, Hoolahan
51’ Stewart almost in again
Cambridge made a rare break forward there but Patterson was able to catch May’s corner.
Gooch then played an eacellent pass over the visitors’ defence for Stewart who was stopped by Iredale
48’ More Sunderland pressure
Sunderland have picked up where they left off at the end of the first half.
Evans’ ball forward was flicked on by Broadhead into Stewart’s path but the striker was stopped by a fine sliding tackle from Williams.
Second half under way
SUBSTITUTION
First change for Cambridge as Bennett replaces Smith.
Back out for the second half
Other scores in League One
How the other promotion contenders are getting on:
MK Dons 1 Morecambe 0
Rotherham 1 Oxford 1
Wigan 0 Plymouth 0
Wycombe 0 Sheffield Wednesday 0
First-half thoughts from the Stadium of Light
45+3’ Doyle shot saved
Even the defenders are trying to get in on the act.
This time Doyle’s low shot from the edge of the box is saved.
45+1’ Cambridge hanging on
Sunderland should have scored more here.
Embleton has had loads of time in midfield and used it well.
His cross to the back post was almost headed in by Stewart before Broadhead saw a shot blocked from inside the area.
Sunderland kept the attack alive before Roberts’ effort was blocked.