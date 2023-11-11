Sunderland 3 Birmingham City 1 LIVE: Reaction after Adil Aouchiche and Jobe Bellingham goals
Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Birmingham City in the Championship at the Stadium of Light.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland face Birmingham City at the Stadium of Light - and we've got all the action covered.
The Black Cats were held to a goalless draw at Swansea last weekend and will be looking to get back to winning ways before this month's international break.
Birmingham have endured a challenging few weeks under new boss Wayne Rooney but did hold Ipswich to a 2-2 draw last time out.
We'll have live updates, in-game analysis, post-match reaction and more throughout the day. Stick around and refresh the page to keep up to speed.
LIVE: Sunderland vs Birmingham
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Huggins, Hume, Seelt, Triantis, Ekwah, Neil, Clarke (Burstow, 88), Bellingham (Aouchiche, 73), Roberts (Mayenda, 73), Rusyn (Ba, 61)
- Subs: Bishop, Taylor, Ba, Aouchiche, Pritchard, Dack, Mayenda, Burstow, Hemir
- Birmingham XI: Ruddy, Laird (Oakley, 83), Sanderson, Aiwu, Drameh, James (Dembele, 71), Sunjic, Miyoshi (Gardiner, 83), Bacuna, Burke (Hogan, 77), Stansfield (Jutkiewicz, 77)
- Subs: Etheridge, Roberts, Gardiner, Longelo, Oakley, Khela, Dembele, Jutkiewicz, Hogan
Reaction from the Stadium of Light
FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 3 BIRMINGHAM 1
Sunderland back to winning ways.
90+5' Wide from Burstow
More good footwork from Mayenda before the striker set up Burstow, who curled his effort wide.
90+2' What a save
Patterson makes another impressive save to deny Jutkiewicz after the striker's effort bounced off the ground.
SIX minutes added time
Six minutes added on
90' More chances
Both Burstow and Mayenda have both had efforts saved by Ruddy in the last two minutes.
Mayenda made a powerful run with the ball before forcing the Birmingham keeper into action.
88' Burstow on
ON: Burstow
OFF: Clarke
85' Big save from Patterson
Birmingham could have halved the deficit there after Jutkiewicz got a low shot off after a Blues counter attack, forcing Patterson to make a save.
The Sunderland keeper then gathered the ball with Hogan lurking in the box.
83' More Birmingham changes
ON: Gardiner and Oakley
OFF: Miyoshi and Laird
80' Wide from Hogan
The Birmingham substitute fires an effort wide from distance.