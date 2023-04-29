News you can trust since 1873
Live

Sunderland 2 Watford 2 LIVE: Patrick Roberts and Luke O'Nien goals give Cats a point at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland face Watford at the Stadium of Light – and we’ve got all the action covered.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 29th Apr 2023, 09:02 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 16:58 BST

A sell-out crowd is set to attend the fixture as Tony Mowbray’s side look to finish in the Championship play-off places. Two wins from their final two matches would probably see the Black Cats reach that target.

Sunderland should be full of confidence following last weekend’s 2-1 win at West Brom, but will still have several first-team players unavailable.

Watord start the day 13th in the table and have dropped out of the play-off race following back-to-back defeats.

Sunderland vs Watford live blog.Sunderland vs Watford live blog.
Sunderland vs Watford live blog.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the day:

LIVE: Sunderland 2 (O’Nien, 70) (Robert, 90+5) Watford 2 (Kabesele, 17) (Porteous, 69)

17:00 BST

Reaction from the Stadium of Light

16:56 BST

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 2 WATFORD 2

16:54 BST

90+5’ GOOOAAALLLL!!! ROBERTS!!!

What a hit!

Roberts curls one into the top corner after cutting in from the right.

2-2!

16:50 BST

90+1’ Clarke penalty appeal

The home fans are appealing for a penalty after Clarke collided with N’Gakia inside the Watford box.

Nothing given.

16:48 BST

SEVEN minutes added time

16:48 BSTUpdated 16:48 BST

89’ Over from Clarke

A big chance for Clarke after Cirkin’s low cross was blocked into the winger’s path, but he skewed his shot over from inside the box.

16:45 BST

87’ Another Watford change

ON: Hoedt

OFF: Andrews

16:43 BST

84’ Amad booked

Amad is booked for a late tackle.

16:39 BST

81’ Another Watford change

ON: N’Gakia

OFF: Sarr

16:39 BST

80’ Important tackle

Afer Watford had finally taken the free-kick the ball dropped to Davis in the box.

O’Nien made an excellent tackle to stop the striker.

