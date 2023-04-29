A sell-out crowd is set to attend the fixture as Tony Mowbray’s side look to finish in the Championship play-off places. Two wins from their final two matches would probably see the Black Cats reach that target.

Sunderland should be full of confidence following last weekend’s 2-1 win at West Brom, but will still have several first-team players unavailable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watord start the day 13th in the table and have dropped out of the play-off race following back-to-back defeats.

Sunderland vs Watford live blog.