Sunderland 2 Watford 2 LIVE: Patrick Roberts and Luke O'Nien goals give Cats a point at the Stadium of Light
Sunderland face Watford at the Stadium of Light – and we’ve got all the action covered.
A sell-out crowd is set to attend the fixture as Tony Mowbray’s side look to finish in the Championship play-off places. Two wins from their final two matches would probably see the Black Cats reach that target.
Sunderland should be full of confidence following last weekend’s 2-1 win at West Brom, but will still have several first-team players unavailable.
Watord start the day 13th in the table and have dropped out of the play-off race following back-to-back defeats.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the day:
LIVE: Sunderland 2 (O’Nien, 70) (Robert, 90+5) Watford 2 (Kabesele, 17) (Porteous, 69)
Reaction from the Stadium of Light
FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 2 WATFORD 2
90+5’ GOOOAAALLLL!!! ROBERTS!!!
What a hit!
Roberts curls one into the top corner after cutting in from the right.
2-2!
90+1’ Clarke penalty appeal
The home fans are appealing for a penalty after Clarke collided with N’Gakia inside the Watford box.
Nothing given.
SEVEN minutes added time
89’ Over from Clarke
A big chance for Clarke after Cirkin’s low cross was blocked into the winger’s path, but he skewed his shot over from inside the box.
87’ Another Watford change
ON: Hoedt
OFF: Andrews
84’ Amad booked
Amad is booked for a late tackle.
81’ Another Watford change
ON: N’Gakia
OFF: Sarr
80’ Important tackle
Afer Watford had finally taken the free-kick the ball dropped to Davis in the box.
O’Nien made an excellent tackle to stop the striker.