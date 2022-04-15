Sunderland 2 Shrewsbury Town 0 LIVE: Elliot Embleton and Nathan Broadhead goals puts Cats ahead as Tom Flanagan starts for visitors
Sunderland will face Shrewsbury Town at the Stadium of Light this afternoon – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats scored a dramatic late winner at Oxford last time out and have five games remaining as they aim to secure a play-off place in League One.
Elliot Embleton’s winner at the Kassam Stadium means Alex Neil’s side have won four of their last five matches.
Still, with teams around them also in good form, the margin for error remains slim if Sunderland are to finish in the top six.
You can follow all the action, analysis, reaction and more right here throughout the day.
LIVE: Sunderland 2 (Embleton, 4) (Broadhead, 14) Shrewsbury 0
Last updated: Friday, 15 April, 2022, 15:37
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Wright, Cirkin, Gooch, Matete, O’Nien, Clarke, Embleton, Broadhead, Stewart
- Subs: Burge, Batth, Xhemajli, Hume, Evans, Neil, Roberts
- Shrewsbury XI: Marosi, Pennington, Flanagan, Leahy, Whalley, Vela, Fornah, Bennett, Nurse, Bowman, Udoh
- Subs: Burgoyne, Pierre, Bloxham, Caton, Daniels, Craig, Janneh
34’ A good balance in midfield
Embleton was expected to be the more advanced of Sunderland’s three midfield players but has dropped deep to get on the ball at times.
The playmaker played an excellent pass over the Shrewsbury defence for Stewart there, which helped the host get up the pitch.
Matete is usually the player sitting a bit deeper, with O’Nien allowed to make forward runs into the opposition’s box.
28’ Close from Gooch
That was almost 3-0.
Sunderland played on after O’Nien was fouled by Bennett on the halfway line, before Embleton carried on the attack and the ball was worked to Gooch on the right.
The wing-back then cut in from the left before curling an effort just wide of the far post.
22’ YELLOW CARD
Clarke is shown the first yellow card of the afternoon after a late challenge on Whalley.
18’ Pushing for a third
More good work from Cirkin and Jack Clarke who both managed to keep the ball in the Shrewsbury box.
The move eventually came to an end, but the home crowd are already ole-ing their side’s passes.
14’ GOAAAAALLLLL!!!! BROADHEAD!!!
What a start this has been.
Cirkin did well to charge forward and cut in from the right - not quite sure what he was doing in that position.
Anyway, the defender’s shot from the edge of the box was saved by Marosi before Broadhead hammered home the rebound.
Sunderland are in control.
10’ Promising start
4’ GOAAAALLLLLLL!!!!! EMBLETON!!!
What a hit!
This was Embleton’s chance after being recalled to the side and he’s made the perfect start.
Stewart won a free-kick on the edge of Shrewsbury’s box after Flanagan was penalised for handball.
Broadhead’s effort hit the wall but fell straight to Embleton who struck an excellent shot into the corner.
Sunderland lead.