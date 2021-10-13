Sunderland 2 Manchester United Under-21s 1: Tyrese Dyce and Stephen Wearne score for young Cats side in Papa John's Trophy fixture
Sunderland are back in action this evening with Lee Johnson’s side set to play their second match in this season’s Papa John’s Trophy.
The Black Cats will welcome Manchester United’s under-21 side to the Stadium of Light and will progress to the knockout stages of the competition with a win.
Sunderland beat Lincoln 2-1 last week after naming a starting XI which included a mixture of first-team and under-23s players.
We are expecting Johnson to name a similar side for this evening’s match, with promotion from League One the clear priority for Sunderland this season.
There will be some familiar faces in the United side, with 35-year-old centre-back Paul McShane in line to start.
McShane joined United in a player-coach role over the summer and will be allowed to play as under-21 sides are allowed to name three over age outfield players in every match.
We’ll have all the build-up, action, analysis and more throughout the evening.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
LIVE: Sunderland 2 (Dyce, 50) (Wearne, 66) Manchester United Under-21s 1 (Iqbal, 57)
Last updated: Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 20:59
- Sunderland XI: Carney, Richardson, Almond, Younger, Hume (Kachosa, 71), Scott, Sonha, Wearne, Dyce, Taylor, Harris
- Subs: McIntyre, Jessup, Kachosa, Ryder, Middlemas, Johnson, Kelly
- Manchester United U21s XI: Mee, McShane, Hardley, Wellens, Fernandez, Savage, McNeil, Hoogewerf (Forson, 81), Mather, Iqbal, Hugill (Norkett, 81)
- Subs: Vitek, Bennett, Jurado, Forson, Ennis, Norkett, Murray
Full-Time: Sunderland 2 Manchester United U21s 1
90+1’ Second change for Sunderland
Taylor makes way for Caden Kelly.
Another senior debut.
Four minutes added time
81’ Hugill makes way
Double change for the visitors.
ON: Forson, Norkett
OFF: Hoogewerf, Hugill
76’ Dyce booked
The Sunderland goal scorer has now moved to left-back with Taylor moving to the left flank and Kachosa going to the right.
74’ Not over yet
That one appeared to be heading for the top corner but the Sunderland keeper got a strong hand to it.
71’ Hume makes way
66’ GOALLLL!!!! WEARNE!!!
What a lovely move!
Almond released on the right of the penalty area and Taylor’s sinked cross was headed home by Wearne, who arrived late in the box.
Sunderland lead 2-1.
60’ United threatening
Sunderland were just rocking after that goal as Carney was forced to make a low save to deny Hugill.
Moments later, McNeil went through on goal but his shot was tame and easily gathered by the Sunderland keeper.