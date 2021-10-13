Sunderland 2 Manchester United Under-21s 1: Story of the night as Cats progress in Papa John's Trophy after Tyrese Dyce and Stephen Wearne goals

Sunderland have progressed to the knockout stages of the Papa John’s Trophy after a 2-1 win over Manchester United Under-21s

By Joe Nicholson
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 9:56 pm

The Black Cats boss named just one 'qualifying' first-team player by the competition’s rules as Denver Hume captained the side.

Hume has just recovered from a hamstring injury and needs game time, yet Johnson resisted the temptation to play any other senior players.

Sunderland’s youngsters made a positive impression, though, as Tyrese Dyce put his side ahead in the second half at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland vs Manchester United Under-21s live blog.

United drew level after an excellent strike from Zidane Iqbel, yet Stephen Wearne’s header secured the win for the hosts.

Following last week’s 2-1 win at Lincoln, Sunderland have qualified from Northern Group F with a game to spare, against League Two side Bradford which will take place on November 9.

Here’s how the match played out at the Stadium of Light against United’s under-21 side.

RECAP: Sunderland 2 (Dyce, 50) (Wearne, 66) Manchester United Under-21s 1 (Iqbal, 57)

Last updated: Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 21:51

  • Sunderland XI: Carney, Richardson, Almond, Younger, Hume (Kachosa, 71), Scott, Sonha, Wearne, Dyce, Taylor, Harris
  • Subs: McIntyre, Jessup, Kachosa, Ryder, Middlemas, Johnson, Kelly
  • Manchester United U21s XI: Mee, McShane, Hardley, Wellens, Fernandez, Savage, McNeil, Hoogewerf (Forson, 81), Mather, Iqbal, Hugill (Norkett, 81)
  • Subs: Vitek, Bennett, Jurado, Forson, Ennis, Norkett, Murray
Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 21:51

Thanks for joining us this evening

That’s it for tonight but we’ll have loads more reaction and analysis from tonight’s match on the SAFC section of the Echo website.

See you soon.

Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 21:50

Reaction from Lee Johnson

Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 21:15

Going through

Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 20:59

Full-Time: Sunderland 2 Manchester United U21s 1

Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 20:51

90+1’ Second change for Sunderland

Taylor makes way for Caden Kelly.

Another senior debut.

Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 20:50

Four minutes added time

Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 20:41

81’ Hugill makes way

Double change for the visitors.

ON: Forson, Norkett

OFF: Hoogewerf, Hugill

Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 20:39

76’ Dyce booked

The Sunderland goal scorer has now moved to left-back with Taylor moving to the left flank and Kachosa going to the right.

Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 20:36

74’ Not over yet

That one appeared to be heading for the top corner but the Sunderland keeper got a strong hand to it.

Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 20:31

71’ Hume makes way

