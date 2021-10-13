Sunderland 2 Manchester United Under-21s 1: Story of the night as Cats progress in Papa John's Trophy after Tyrese Dyce and Stephen Wearne goals
Sunderland have progressed to the knockout stages of the Papa John’s Trophy after a 2-1 win over Manchester United Under-21s
The Black Cats boss named just one 'qualifying' first-team player by the competition’s rules as Denver Hume captained the side.
Hume has just recovered from a hamstring injury and needs game time, yet Johnson resisted the temptation to play any other senior players.
Sunderland’s youngsters made a positive impression, though, as Tyrese Dyce put his side ahead in the second half at the Stadium of Light.
United drew level after an excellent strike from Zidane Iqbel, yet Stephen Wearne’s header secured the win for the hosts.
Following last week’s 2-1 win at Lincoln, Sunderland have qualified from Northern Group F with a game to spare, against League Two side Bradford which will take place on November 9.
Here’s how the match played out at the Stadium of Light against United’s under-21 side.
RECAP: Sunderland 2 (Dyce, 50) (Wearne, 66) Manchester United Under-21s 1 (Iqbal, 57)
Last updated: Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 21:51
- Sunderland XI: Carney, Richardson, Almond, Younger, Hume (Kachosa, 71), Scott, Sonha, Wearne, Dyce, Taylor, Harris
- Subs: McIntyre, Jessup, Kachosa, Ryder, Middlemas, Johnson, Kelly
- Manchester United U21s XI: Mee, McShane, Hardley, Wellens, Fernandez, Savage, McNeil, Hoogewerf (Forson, 81), Mather, Iqbal, Hugill (Norkett, 81)
- Subs: Vitek, Bennett, Jurado, Forson, Ennis, Norkett, Murray
Reaction from Lee Johnson
Going through
Full-Time: Sunderland 2 Manchester United U21s 1
90+1’ Second change for Sunderland
Taylor makes way for Caden Kelly.
Another senior debut.
Four minutes added time
81’ Hugill makes way
Double change for the visitors.
ON: Forson, Norkett
OFF: Hoogewerf, Hugill
76’ Dyce booked
The Sunderland goal scorer has now moved to left-back with Taylor moving to the left flank and Kachosa going to the right.
74’ Not over yet
That one appeared to be heading for the top corner but the Sunderland keeper got a strong hand to it.