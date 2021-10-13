The Black Cats boss named just one 'qualifying' first-team player by the competition’s rules as Denver Hume captained the side.

Hume has just recovered from a hamstring injury and needs game time, yet Johnson resisted the temptation to play any other senior players.

Sunderland’s youngsters made a positive impression, though, as Tyrese Dyce put his side ahead in the second half at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland vs Manchester United Under-21s live blog.

United drew level after an excellent strike from Zidane Iqbel, yet Stephen Wearne’s header secured the win for the hosts.

Following last week’s 2-1 win at Lincoln, Sunderland have qualified from Northern Group F with a game to spare, against League Two side Bradford which will take place on November 9.

Here’s how the match played out at the Stadium of Light against United’s under-21 side.

