The Black Cats didn’t see much of the ball, particularly in the second half, but took the lead five minutes from time when Luke O’Nien headed home Alex Pritchard’s in-swinging corner.

Sunderland added a second goal in stoppage-time when they were awarded a penalty and Aiden McGeady converted from the spot.

The result moves the Black Cats back into the play-off places, with games in hand on the sides above them, after a run of three consecutive league defeats.

Aiden McGeady scores from the penalty spot.

Here’s how the game played out:

