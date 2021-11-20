Sunderland 2 Ipswich Town 0: Story of the day after late Luke O'Nien and Aiden McGeady goals
Sunderland left it late to claim a big 2-0 win over promotion rivals Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light
The Black Cats didn’t see much of the ball, particularly in the second half, but took the lead five minutes from time when Luke O’Nien headed home Alex Pritchard’s in-swinging corner.
Sunderland added a second goal in stoppage-time when they were awarded a penalty and Aiden McGeady converted from the spot.
The result moves the Black Cats back into the play-off places, with games in hand on the sides above them, after a run of three consecutive league defeats.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Sunderland 2 (O’Nien, 85) (McGeady, 90+2) Ipswich Town 0
Last updated: Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 18:23
- Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Wright, Doyle, Neil, Evans (Pritchard, 76), O’Nien, Embleton (McGeady, 62), Gooch, Broadhead (Dajaku, 80), Stewart
- Subs: Patterson, Flanagan, Alves, Dajaku, O’Brien, McGeady, O’Brien
- Ipswich XI: Walton, Donacien, Nsiala, Edmundson, Clements, Morsy, Evans, Edwards (Chaplin, 69), Celina (Fraser, 69), Aluko, Bonne (Pigott, 80)
- Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Vincent-Young, Mizouni, Fraser, Chaplin, Pigott
More reaction from Johnson
Cirkin injury blow
Full-Time: Sunderland 2 Ipswich 0
GOALLLLLL!!!!!! MCGEADY SCORES!!!
McGeady smashes it home!
2-0!
90+2’ Penalty to Sunderland!
Five minutes added time
89’ Off the bar!
It was offside, though.
A neat move saw Dajaku try to chip the keeper but his effort hit the bar.
Big goal!
85’ GOALLLLL!!!!!!! O’NIEN!!!
Straight from a corner. Sunderland lead!
Pritchard’s in-swinging delivery from the left is headed home by O’Nien at the back post.
That could be a huge goal.