Sunderland 2 Ipswich Town 0: Story of the day after late Luke O'Nien and Aiden McGeady goals

Sunderland left it late to claim a big 2-0 win over promotion rivals Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 20th November 2021, 6:18 pm

The Black Cats didn’t see much of the ball, particularly in the second half, but took the lead five minutes from time when Luke O’Nien headed home Alex Pritchard’s in-swinging corner.

Sunderland added a second goal in stoppage-time when they were awarded a penalty and Aiden McGeady converted from the spot.

The result moves the Black Cats back into the play-off places, with games in hand on the sides above them, after a run of three consecutive league defeats.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Aiden McGeady scores from the penalty spot.

Here’s how the game played out:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

RECAP: Sunderland 2 (O’Nien, 85) (McGeady, 90+2) Ipswich Town 0

Last updated: Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 18:23

  • Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Wright, Doyle, Neil, Evans (Pritchard, 76), O’Nien, Embleton (McGeady, 62), Gooch, Broadhead (Dajaku, 80), Stewart
  • Subs: Patterson, Flanagan, Alves, Dajaku, O’Brien, McGeady, O’Brien
  • Ipswich XI: Walton, Donacien, Nsiala, Edmundson, Clements, Morsy, Evans, Edwards (Chaplin, 69), Celina (Fraser, 69), Aluko, Bonne (Pigott, 80)
  • Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Vincent-Young, Mizouni, Fraser, Chaplin, Pigott
Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 18:23

Thanks for joining us today

We’re signing off for today but will have lots more reaction and analysis from today’s match on the SAFC section of the Echo website.

See you soon.

Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 18:21

More reaction from Johnson

Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 17:29

Cirkin injury blow

Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 17:04

Full-Time: Sunderland 2 Ipswich 0

Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 16:58

GOALLLLLL!!!!!! MCGEADY SCORES!!!

McGeady smashes it home!

2-0!

Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 16:57

90+2’ Penalty to Sunderland!

Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 16:55

Five minutes added time

Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 16:54

89’ Off the bar!

It was offside, though.

A neat move saw Dajaku try to chip the keeper but his effort hit the bar.

Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 16:53

Big goal!

Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 16:51

85’ GOALLLLL!!!!!!! O’NIEN!!!

Straight from a corner. Sunderland lead!

Pritchard’s in-swinging delivery from the left is headed home by O’Nien at the back post.

That could be a huge goal.

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Ipswich TownSunderlandAiden McGeadyLuke O'NienRichard Mennear