Sunderland 2 Ipswich Town 0 LIVE: Reaction to huge win and Dennis Cirkin injury blow after Luke O'Nien and Aiden McGeady goals
Sunderland will return to League One action this afternoon when they face Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light – and we’ll have all the action covered.
The Black Cats have dropped out of the play-off places, albeit with games in hand on the sides ahead of them, following three successive league defeats.
Ipswich were also one of the pre-season promotion favourites but endured a miserable start to the season, going eight games without a win.
Results have improved for Paul Cook’s side, though, and the Tractor Boys are just four points off a play-off place ahead of kick-off.
After over a week without a league game, some players in the Sunderland squad have been able to recuperate with Aiden McGeady and Ross Stewart recovering from knocks.
Striker Nathan Broadhead has also returned from a hamstring injury.
We’ll have all the action, analysis and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the day.
LIVE: Sunderland 2 (O’Nien, 85) (McGeady, 90+2) Ipswich Town 0
Last updated: Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 17:29
- Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Wright, Doyle, Neil, Evans (Pritchard, 76), O’Nien, Embleton (McGeady, 62), Gooch, Broadhead (Dajaku, 80), Stewart
- Subs: Patterson, Flanagan, Alves, Dajaku, O’Brien, McGeady, O’Brien
- Ipswich XI: Walton, Donacien, Nsiala, Edmundson, Clements, Morsy, Evans, Edwards (Chaplin, 69), Celina (Fraser, 69), Aluko, Bonne (Pigott, 80)
- Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Vincent-Young, Mizouni, Fraser, Chaplin, Pigott
Cirkin injury blow
Full-Time: Sunderland 2 Ipswich 0
GOALLLLLL!!!!!! MCGEADY SCORES!!!
McGeady smashes it home!
2-0!
90+2’ Penalty to Sunderland!
Five minutes added time
89’ Off the bar!
It was offside, though.
A neat move saw Dajaku try to chip the keeper but his effort hit the bar.
Big goal!
85’ GOALLLLL!!!!!!! O’NIEN!!!
Straight from a corner. Sunderland lead!
Pritchard’s in-swinging delivery from the left is headed home by O’Nien at the back post.
That could be a huge goal.
80’ Final changes for both sides
78’ Gooch goes to right-back
Gooch has now gone to right-back with Winchester moving into midfield alongside Neil.
Pritchard is playing behind Stewart with Broadhead on the left.
Ipswich are still on top and squandered another chance after a cross from the left was skewed over by Aluko.