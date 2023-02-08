News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland 2 Fulham 3 LIVE: Reaction as Cats are knocked out of FA Cup despite late Jewison Bennette goal

Sunderland face Fulham in a fourth-round FA Cup replay – and we’ve got all the action covered.

By Joe Nicholson
3 minutes ago

The original fixture at Craven Cottage finished 1-1 after Tom Cairney’s equaliser cancelled out an opener from Jack Clarke.

Sunderland then drew 1-1 at Millwall in the Championship and remain two points of a play-off place.

The winner of tonight’s tie will face a home fixture against Leeds United in the fifth round.

Fulham vs Sunderland live blog.
We’ll bring you all the build-up, analysis and reaction from the Stadium of Light throughout the night:

LIVE: Sunderland 2 (Clarke, 77) (Bennette, 90) Fulham 3 (Wilson, 8) (Pereira, 59) (Kurzawa , 82)

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Batth, Alese, Neil (O’Nien, 64), Michut (Ekwah, 71), Roberts (Pritchard, 64), Ba (Rigg, 79), Clarke, Amad (Bennette, 71)
  • Subs: Bass, O’Nien, Bennette, Pritchard, Rigg, Watson, Kelly, Ekwah, Johnson
  • Fulham XI: Rodak, Tete (Reid, 65), Duffy, Tosin, Kurzawa, Palhinha (Reed, 65), Cairney, Harris (Mitrovic, 46), Wilson, Vinicius (Pereira, 46), Solomon (James, 80)
  • Subs: Leno, Diop, Robinson, De Cordova-Reid, James, Mitrovic, Pereira, Reed, Willian
Reaction from the Stadium of Light

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 2 FULHAM 3

90+2 Patterson is up for a corner!

The set-piece doesn’t come to anything as the ball goes out of play for a goal kick.

FOUR minutes added time

90’ GOOOAAAAALLLLL!!! BENNETTE!!!

One in it again as Bennette scrambles the ball home after Batth’s long ball caused confusion in the Fulham box.

82’ Goal Fulham (Kurzawa )

That should do it.

Sunderland didn’t clear their line after a Fulham set-piece and Kurzawa was able to fire the ball into the roof of the net.

1-3

80’ Another Fulham change

ON: James

OFF Solomon

79’ SUBSTITUTION

There’s a big cheer from the home fans as Chris Rigg comes on for Ba.

77’ GOOOOOAAAAALLLLLL!!!! CLARKE!!!

Sunderland are still in this!

Alese’s low cross from the left found Clarke in the box and the winger had time to take a touch before firing a shot past Rodak.

1-2.

75’ Over from Pereira

Fulham could have added a third there after Pereira cut in from the right and fired an effort over the bar.

