Sunderland 2 Blackburn 1: Reaction after Ellis Simms goal gives hosts win following Ross Stewart penalty

Sunderland face Blackburn Rovers at the Stadium of Light – and we’ve got all the action covered.

By Joe Nicholson
3 minutes ago

Tony Mowbray’s side could move back into the top half of the Championship table with a positive result – yet it won’t be easy against a side who start the day third.

Rovers claimed a narrow 2-0 win at Ewood Park earlier in the season, with Mowbray set to come up against his former club for a second time.

We’ll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more throughout the day:

Sunderland vs Blackburn Rovers live blog.

LIVE: Sunderland 2 (Stewart, 22) (Simms, 90+1) Blackburn 1 (Stewart, own goal, 18)

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Gooch (Wright, 79), Ballard, O’Nien, Cirkin (Hume, 52), Evans, Neil, Roberts (Simms, 80) , Amad, Clarke, Stewart
  • Subs: Bass, Wright, Hume, Ba, Michut, Matete, Simms
  • Blackburn XI: Kaminski, Rankin-Costello, Ayala, Hyam, Pickering; Morton, Buckley, Hedges, Gallagher (Hurst, 76) , Dack (Travis, 76), Brereton-Diaz
  • Subs: Pears, S.Wharton, Phillips, Travis, Garrett, Markanday, Hirst
Reaction from the Stadium of Light

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 2 BLACKBURN 1

90+1’ GOOOOAAAALLLL SIMMS!!!

What an impact!

The free-kick was clipped into the box, Ballard won the initial header and Hume kept the chance alive.

The ball then dropped to Simms who took it around Hyam and beat the keeper with a low finish.

2-1!

FIVE minutes added time

Hirst has also been booked for a challenge from behind on Ballard.

87’ Buckley booked

A cynical tackle from Buckley to stop Clarke dribbling forward.

The Blackburn man is booked.

82’ A change of shape

Looks like Sunderland have switched to a back three following Wright’s introduction.

Hume and Clarke are the wing-backs.

79’ Double change

Wright and Simms replace Gooch and Roberts

79’ Gooch goes down

Looks like Gooch has pulled his hamstring.

Wright is about to come on, with Simms also warming up.

76’ Double change for Blackburn

Hirst and Travis have replaced Dack and Gallagher for the visitors.

72’ Big save from Patterson

The Sunderland keeper hasn’t had much to do but made a crucial save there.

Blackburn cut the hosts open after Buckley and Dack combined before setting up Morton.

Patterson tipped the ball behind for a corner after diving low to his left.

Amad then saw a shot saved by Kaminski at the other end.

