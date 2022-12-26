Sunderland 2 Blackburn 1: Reaction after Ellis Simms goal gives hosts win following Ross Stewart penalty
Sunderland face Blackburn Rovers at the Stadium of Light – and we’ve got all the action covered.
Tony Mowbray’s side could move back into the top half of the Championship table with a positive result – yet it won’t be easy against a side who start the day third.
Rovers claimed a narrow 2-0 win at Ewood Park earlier in the season, with Mowbray set to come up against his former club for a second time.
LIVE: Sunderland 2 (Stewart, 22) (Simms, 90+1) Blackburn 1 (Stewart, own goal, 18)
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Gooch (Wright, 79), Ballard, O’Nien, Cirkin (Hume, 52), Evans, Neil, Roberts (Simms, 80) , Amad, Clarke, Stewart
- Subs: Bass, Wright, Hume, Ba, Michut, Matete, Simms
- Blackburn XI: Kaminski, Rankin-Costello, Ayala, Hyam, Pickering; Morton, Buckley, Hedges, Gallagher (Hurst, 76) , Dack (Travis, 76), Brereton-Diaz
- Subs: Pears, S.Wharton, Phillips, Travis, Garrett, Markanday, Hirst
What an impact!
The free-kick was clipped into the box, Ballard won the initial header and Hume kept the chance alive.
The ball then dropped to Simms who took it around Hyam and beat the keeper with a low finish.
2-1!
A cynical tackle from Buckley to stop Clarke dribbling forward.
The Blackburn man is booked.
Looks like Sunderland have switched to a back three following Wright’s introduction.
Hume and Clarke are the wing-backs.
Looks like Gooch has pulled his hamstring.
Wright is about to come on, with Simms also warming up.
The Sunderland keeper hasn’t had much to do but made a crucial save there.
Blackburn cut the hosts open after Buckley and Dack combined before setting up Morton.
Patterson tipped the ball behind for a corner after diving low to his left.
Amad then saw a shot saved by Kaminski at the other end.