Sunderland 1 Portsmouth 0: Story of the day as Elliot Embleton goal gives Cats much-needed win in League One
Sunderland got back to winning ways after a 1-0 win over Portsmouth – a result which moved Lee Johnson’s side back up to second in the table.
Elliot Embleton scored the only goal of the game five minutes before half-time when he was set up by Ross Stewart.
After a shaky start, the Black Cats were more assured after the break to claim a much-needed three points.
New signing Danny Batth also made his debut in the heart of the Black Cats’ defence.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Sunderland 1 (Embleton, 40) Portsmouth 0
Last updated: Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 17:57
- Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Flanagan, Batth, Doyle, Gooch, Cirkin, Evans, Neil, Embleton (Winchester, 83), Dajaku (O’Brien, 88), Stewart
- Subs: Patterson, Xhemajli, Winchester, Diamond, T.Hume, O’Brien, Kimpioka
- Portsmouth XI: Bazunu, Carter, Raggett, Robertson (Jacobs, 78), Romeo, Thompson (Williams, 71), Morrell, Hackett, Harness, Curtis (Hurst, 71) , Walker
- Subs: Steward, Freeman, Brown, Ogilvie, Williams, Jacobs, Hirst
Transfer latest
Player ratings
Reaction from the Stadium of Light
Full-Time: Sunderland 1 Portsmouth 0
Five minutes added time
90’ Hurst heads over
That was a free header from an in-swinging corner for Hurst.
The striker headed over the bar though.
88’ Second change for Sunderland
O’Brien comes on for Dajaku.
85’ Hoffmann saves
It could be a nervy end and Pompey are starting to apply more pressure.
Jacobs got away from Neil in midfield before shooting from distance.
It was a good height for Hoffmann to save.
83’ Winchester on for Embleton
First change of the match for the hosts.