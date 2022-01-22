Sunderland 1 Portsmouth 0 LIVE: Reaction as Elliott Embleton goal gives Cats much-needed win in League One
Sunderland will be hoping to end a three-match winless run when they host Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light – and we’ll have all the action covered.
The Black Cats drew 1-1 at Accrington Stanley last weekend but have been boosted by a couple of new signings this week.
Centre-back Danny Batth has joined the club from Stoke while playmaker Patrick Roberts has arrived from Manchester City.
Both will be available for today’s match after signing for Sunderland on permanent transfers.
Portsmouth sit ninth in the table ahead of kick-off and still have aspirations of reaching the play-offs.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of today’s match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction:
LIVE: Sunderland 1 (Embleton, 40) Portsmouth 0
Last updated: Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 16:56
- Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Flanagan, Batth, Doyle, Gooch, Cirkin, Evans, Neil, Embleton (Winchester, 83), Dajaku (O’Brien, 88), Stewart
- Subs: Patterson, Xhemajli, Winchester, Diamond, T.Hume, O’Brien, Kimpioka
- Portsmouth XI: Bazunu, Carter, Raggett, Robertson (Jacobs, 78), Romeo, Thompson (Williams, 71), Morrell, Hackett, Harness, Curtis (Hurst, 71) , Walker
- Subs: Steward, Freeman, Brown, Ogilvie, Williams, Jacobs, Hirst
Reaction from the Stadium of Light
Full-Time: Sunderland 1 Portsmouth 0
Five minutes added time
90’ Hurst heads over
That was a free header from an in-swinging corner for Hurst.
The striker headed over the bar though.
88’ Second change for Sunderland
O’Brien comes on for Dajaku.
85’ Hoffmann saves
It could be a nervy end and Pompey are starting to apply more pressure.
Jacobs got away from Neil in midfield before shooting from distance.
It was a good height for Hoffmann to save.
83’ Winchester on for Embleton
First change of the match for the hosts.
80’ Important tackle from Neil
Sunderland are just starting to come under more pressure now.
Neil made an important challenge in the area there to keep the visitors at bay.
78’ Final change for Pompey
78’ Sunderland going top as things stand
WIth Wigan drawing against Gillingham and Wycombe losing at Morecambe, Sunderland are going top of the table as things stand.
Still just over ten minutes to go.