Sunderland 1 Portsmouth 0 LIVE: Reaction as Elliott Embleton goal gives Cats much-needed win in League One

Sunderland will be hoping to end a three-match winless run when they host Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light – and we’ll have all the action covered.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 4:55 pm

The Black Cats drew 1-1 at Accrington Stanley last weekend but have been boosted by a couple of new signings this week.

Centre-back Danny Batth has joined the club from Stoke while playmaker Patrick Roberts has arrived from Manchester City.

Both will be available for today’s match after signing for Sunderland on permanent transfers.

Sunderland vs Portsmouth live blog.

Portsmouth sit ninth in the table ahead of kick-off and still have aspirations of reaching the play-offs.

We’ll have all the build-up ahead of today’s match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction:

LIVE: Sunderland 1 (Embleton, 40) Portsmouth 0

Last updated: Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 16:56

  • Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Flanagan, Batth, Doyle, Gooch, Cirkin, Evans, Neil, Embleton (Winchester, 83), Dajaku (O’Brien, 88), Stewart
  • Subs: Patterson, Xhemajli, Winchester, Diamond, T.Hume, O’Brien, Kimpioka
  • Portsmouth XI: Bazunu, Carter, Raggett, Robertson (Jacobs, 78), Romeo, Thompson (Williams, 71), Morrell, Hackett, Harness, Curtis (Hurst, 71) , Walker
  • Subs: Steward, Freeman, Brown, Ogilvie, Williams, Jacobs, Hirst
Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 16:56

Reaction from the Stadium of Light

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 16:55

Full-Time: Sunderland 1 Portsmouth 0

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 16:48

Five minutes added time

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 16:48

90’ Hurst heads over

That was a free header from an in-swinging corner for Hurst.

The striker headed over the bar though.

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 16:46

88’ Second change for Sunderland

O’Brien comes on for Dajaku.

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 16:45

85’ Hoffmann saves

It could be a nervy end and Pompey are starting to apply more pressure.

Jacobs got away from Neil in midfield before shooting from distance.

It was a good height for Hoffmann to save.

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 16:42

83’ Winchester on for Embleton

First change of the match for the hosts.

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 16:39

80’ Important tackle from Neil

Sunderland are just starting to come under more pressure now.

Neil made an important challenge in the area there to keep the visitors at bay.

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 16:38

78’ Final change for Pompey

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 16:37

78’ Sunderland going top as things stand

WIth Wigan drawing against Gillingham and Wycombe losing at Morecambe, Sunderland are going top of the table as things stand.

Still just over ten minutes to go.

