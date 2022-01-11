Former Black Cats forward Chris Maguire scored a hat-trick and celebrated his opening goal in front of Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

Carl Winchester was sent off for the hosts after conceding a penalty - which Maguire converted to make it 2-0.

Ross Stewart did pull a goal back from the spot for Sunderland, before Maguire sealed the match with his third.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Maguire celebrates scoring his first goal against Sunderland.

Here’s how it played out:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.