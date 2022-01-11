Sunderland 1 Lincoln City 3: Story of the night as Chris Maguire scores hat-trick plus Carl Winchester and Lee Johnson are sent off
Sunderland missed the chance to go top of League One as they were beaten 3-1 by Lincoln at the Stadium of Light
Former Black Cats forward Chris Maguire scored a hat-trick and celebrated his opening goal in front of Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.
Carl Winchester was sent off for the hosts after conceding a penalty - which Maguire converted to make it 2-0.
Ross Stewart did pull a goal back from the spot for Sunderland, before Maguire sealed the match with his third.
Here’s how it played out:
RECAP: Sunderland 1 (Stewart, 68) Lincoln 3 (Maguire, 31, 57, 75)
Last updated: Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 22:54
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin (Hume, 64), Neil, Embleton, Gooch, Diamond (O’Brien, 64), Pritchard (Hawkes, 80), Stewart
- Subs: Carney, Younger, Xhemajli, Taylor, Hume, Hawkes, O’Brien
- Lincoln XI: Griffiths, Eyoma, Poole, Sanders, Bramall, McGrandles, Bishop, Fiorini, Adelakun (Sorensen, 76), Whittaker (Robson, 86), Maguire
- Subs: Long, Melbourne, Sorensen, Robson
Lee Johnson reaction
Full-time thoughts from the Stadium of Light
Full-Time: Sunderland 1 Lincoln 3
90+5’ Lee Johnson sent off
Six minutes added time
86’ Second change for Lincoln
84’ Fiorini booked for diving
Another yellow card as Fiorini tried to win a penalty.
80’ Final change for Sunderland
Final change for the hosts as Hawkes comes on for Pritchard.
76’ First change for Lincoln
First change for Lincoln as Sorensen replaces Adelakun.