Sunderland 1 Lincoln City 3: Story of the night as Chris Maguire scores hat-trick plus Carl Winchester and Lee Johnson are sent off

Sunderland missed the chance to go top of League One as they were beaten 3-1 by Lincoln at the Stadium of Light

By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 10:58 pm

Former Black Cats forward Chris Maguire scored a hat-trick and celebrated his opening goal in front of Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

Carl Winchester was sent off for the hosts after conceding a penalty - which Maguire converted to make it 2-0.

Ross Stewart did pull a goal back from the spot for Sunderland, before Maguire sealed the match with his third.

Chris Maguire celebrates scoring his first goal against Sunderland.

Here’s how it played out:

RECAP: Sunderland 1 (Stewart, 68) Lincoln 3 (Maguire, 31, 57, 75)

Last updated: Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 22:54

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin (Hume, 64), Neil, Embleton, Gooch, Diamond (O’Brien, 64), Pritchard (Hawkes, 80), Stewart
  • Subs: Carney, Younger, Xhemajli, Taylor, Hume, Hawkes, O’Brien
  • Lincoln XI: Griffiths, Eyoma, Poole, Sanders, Bramall, McGrandles, Bishop, Fiorini, Adelakun (Sorensen, 76), Whittaker (Robson, 86), Maguire
  • Subs: Long, Melbourne, Sorensen, Robson
Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 22:54

Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 22:52

Lee Johnson reaction

Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 21:46

Full-time thoughts from the Stadium of Light

Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 21:44

Full-Time: Sunderland 1 Lincoln 3

Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 21:43

90+5’ Lee Johnson sent off

Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 21:36

Six minutes added time

Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 21:33

86’ Second change for Lincoln

Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 21:29

84’ Fiorini booked for diving

Another yellow card as Fiorini tried to win a penalty.

Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 21:27

80’ Final change for Sunderland

Final change for the hosts as Hawkes comes on for Pritchard.

Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 21:25

76’ First change for Lincoln

First change for Lincoln as Sorensen replaces Adelakun.

