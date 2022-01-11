Sunderland 1 Lincoln City 3: Chris Maguire scores hat-trick after Carl Winchester is sent off for hosts
Sunderland could move top of the League One table tonight – with the Black Cats set to host Lincoln City at the Stadium of Light.
Lee Johnson’s side played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at Wycombe on Saturday, even though a last-gasp equaliser denied them all three points.
The result means Sunderland are level on points with leaders Rotherham, having played a game more, yet the Millers aren’t in action this evening.
Fourth-place Wigan are also well placed, just five points behind the Black Cats but with four games in hand.
Lincoln beat Sunderland in the play-offs last season but have struggled this campaign and sit 19th ahead of kick-off.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of the match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction:
LIVE: Sunderland 1 (Stewart, 68) Lincoln 3 (Maguire, 31, 57, 75)
Last updated: Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 21:46
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin (Hume, 64), Neil, Embleton, Gooch, Diamond (O’Brien, 64), Pritchard (Hawkes, 80), Stewart
- Subs: Carney, Younger, Xhemajli, Taylor, Hume, Hawkes, O’Brien
- Lincoln XI: Griffiths, Eyoma, Poole, Sanders, Bramall, McGrandles, Bishop, Fiorini, Adelakun (Sorensen, 76), Whittaker (Robson, 86), Maguire
- Subs: Long, Melbourne, Sorensen, Robson
Full-time thoughts from the Stadium of Light
Full-Time: Sunderland 1 Lincoln 3
90+5’ Lee Johnson sent off
Six minutes added time
86’ Second change for Lincoln
84’ Fiorini booked for diving
Another yellow card as Fiorini tried to win a penalty.
80’ Final change for Sunderland
Final change for the hosts as Hawkes comes on for Pritchard.
76’ First change for Lincoln
First change for Lincoln as Sorensen replaces Adelakun.
75’ Goal! Maguire hat-trick!
That should be that.
Sunderland were caught on the break as Gooch mis-kicked a shot following a corner.
Adelakun raced forward with the ball before setting up Maguire who beat Patterson with a neat finish.
3-1.
70’ Off the line!
Two big chances for Sunderland.
First Stewart’s looping header was cleared off the line by Poole.
Moments later Embleton’s low shot was tipped wide by Griffiths.