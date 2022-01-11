Sunderland 1 Lincoln City 3: Chris Maguire scores hat-trick after Carl Winchester is sent off for hosts

Sunderland could move top of the League One table tonight – with the Black Cats set to host Lincoln City at the Stadium of Light.

By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 9:22 pm

Lee Johnson’s side played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at Wycombe on Saturday, even though a last-gasp equaliser denied them all three points.

The result means Sunderland are level on points with leaders Rotherham, having played a game more, yet the Millers aren’t in action this evening.

Fourth-place Wigan are also well placed, just five points behind the Black Cats but with four games in hand.

Sunderland vs Lincoln live blog.

Lincoln beat Sunderland in the play-offs last season but have struggled this campaign and sit 19th ahead of kick-off.

We’ll have all the build-up ahead of the match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction:

LIVE: Sunderland 1 (Stewart, 68) Lincoln 3 (Maguire, 31, 57, 75)

Last updated: Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 21:46

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin (Hume, 64), Neil, Embleton, Gooch, Diamond (O’Brien, 64), Pritchard (Hawkes, 80), Stewart
  • Subs: Carney, Younger, Xhemajli, Taylor, Hume, Hawkes, O’Brien
  • Lincoln XI: Griffiths, Eyoma, Poole, Sanders, Bramall, McGrandles, Bishop, Fiorini, Adelakun (Sorensen, 76), Whittaker (Robson, 86), Maguire
  • Subs: Long, Melbourne, Sorensen, Robson
Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 21:46

Full-time thoughts from the Stadium of Light

Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 21:44

Full-Time: Sunderland 1 Lincoln 3

Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 21:43

90+5’ Lee Johnson sent off

Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 21:36

Six minutes added time

Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 21:33

86’ Second change for Lincoln

Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 21:29

84’ Fiorini booked for diving

Another yellow card as Fiorini tried to win a penalty.

Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 21:27

80’ Final change for Sunderland

Final change for the hosts as Hawkes comes on for Pritchard.

Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 21:25

76’ First change for Lincoln

First change for Lincoln as Sorensen replaces Adelakun.

Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 21:23

75’ Goal! Maguire hat-trick!

That should be that.

Sunderland were caught on the break as Gooch mis-kicked a shot following a corner.

Adelakun raced forward with the ball before setting up Maguire who beat Patterson with a neat finish.

3-1.

Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 21:16

70’ Off the line!

Two big chances for Sunderland.

First Stewart’s looping header was cleared off the line by Poole.

Moments later Embleton’s low shot was tipped wide by Griffiths.

