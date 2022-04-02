Sunderland 1 Gillingham 0 LIVE: Reaction after late Nathan Broadhead winner sends Alex Neil's side into the play-off places
Sunderland are back in action today – and we’ll have all the action covered as Alex Neil’s side face Gillingham at the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats are seventh in the League One table with seven games remaining and there is little margin for error if they want to finish in the play-off places.
Gillingham are just four points above the relegation zone ahead of the match but have improved since the appointment of Neil Harris in January.
Sunderland have lost just one of their eight games since Neil took charge but have been held to goalless draws at Charlton and Lincoln.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of today’s match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction:
LIVE: Sunderland 1 (Broadhead, 90+4) Gillingham 0
Last updated: Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 17:04
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester (Gooch, 69), Batth, Wright, Cirkin, Evans, O’Nien (Embleton, 69) , Clarke, Pritchard (Broadhead, 69), Roberts, Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Xhemajli, Neil, Matete, Embleton, Gooch, Broadhead
- Gillingham XI: Chapman, Jackson, Ehmer, Masterson, Tucker, Tutonda, Lee, Chambers (Reeves, 73), Thompson, Oliver, Kelman (Akehurst, 89)
- Subs: Dahlberg, Maghoma, Akehurst, Reeves, Dickson-Peters
Reaction from the Stadium of Light
Full-Time: Sunderland 1 Gillingham 0
BIG WIN!
GOAAAAAAALLLLLL!!!! BROADHEAD!!!!
THAT COULD BE HUGE!
Embleton’s cross from the right is headed back across goal by Broadhead and past Chapman in the Gillingham goal.
1-0!!!
90+2’ Chance for Stewart
That could be the last big chance for Sunderland after good work from Gooch on the right.
His low cross found Stewart but the shot from close range was blocked.
SIX minutes added time
89’ Second change for Gillingham
Akehurst replaces Kelman for Gillingham.
86’ Cirkin cross blocked
Sunderland are getting the ball wide and trying to send crosses into the box but Gillingham’s packed defence is withstanding the pressure.
Cirkin’s delivery from the left was blocked there.
80’ Big chance!
The game opened up there after Gillingham had sent men forward.
Evans played a lofted pass for Broadhead to run onto and the striker reached it before returning the pass.
Evans’ shot from the edge of the box went over the bar though.
77’ Time running out
More boos from the home fans as Thompson goes down and is now receiving treatment.
75’ A similar shape
It’s still a similar shape for Sunderland after chose changes, with Gooch replacing Winchester at right-back.
Embleton has taken up O’Nien’s role in midfield, with Broadhead playing alongside Stewart up top.