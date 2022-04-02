The Black Cats are seventh in the League One table with seven games remaining and there is little margin for error if they want to finish in the play-off places.

Gillingham are just four points above the relegation zone ahead of the match but have improved since the appointment of Neil Harris in January.

Sunderland have lost just one of their eight games since Neil took charge but have been held to goalless draws at Charlton and Lincoln.

Sunderland vs Gillingham live blog.

We’ll have all the build-up ahead of today’s match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction:

