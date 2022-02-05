Sunderland 1 Doncaster Rovers 2 RECAP: Story of the day after Reo Griffiths and Tommy Rowe goals on Jermain Defoe's return
Sunderland dropped to fourth in League One after another poor performance which saw them lose 2-1 against Doncaster Rovers.
The Black Cats fell a goal down when Reo Griffiths opened the scoring with a low shot in the 22nd minute.
Doncaster then doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time after Sunderland failed to clear a corner and Tommy Rowe fired home a second.
Sunderland did create better chances after the break, and brought on Jermain Defoe with just under 20 minutes to go.
Corry Evans pulled a late goal back but it was too little too late.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Sunderland 1 (Evans, 89) Doncaster Rovers 2 (Griffiths, 22) (Rowe, 45)
- Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Winchester (Clarke, 62), Batth, Doyle, Cirkin, Evans, Neil (Matete, 73), Gooch, Embleton (Defoe, 73), Pritchard, Stewart
- Subs: Patterson, Hume, Matete, Roberts, Clarke, Dajaku, Defoe
- Doncaster XI Mitchell, Williams, Olowu, Younger, Seaman, Smith, Rowe, Jackson, Martin (Gardner, 69), Griffiths (Knoyle, 80), Odubeko (Dodoo, 74)
- Subs: Jones, Knoyle, Clayton, Barlow, Dodoo, Gardner, Agard
Full-Time: Sunderland 1 Doncaster 2
90+2’ Clarke cross held by Mitchell
Clarke’s low cross from the left was held by the Doncaster keeper.
Four minutes added time
89’ GOAL!!! EVANS!
Evans bundles the ball home after Pritchard’s low shot was saved.
Game on!
85’ Just wide
Sunderland just went close again after a couple of Pritchard corners.
It looked like Batth headed the second one just wide.
Today’s attendance: 38, 395
80’ Another change for Doncaster
78’ Defoe looking lively
The striker has already made some probing runs and looked to run in behind the Doncaster defence.
It didn’t quite pay off for him there.