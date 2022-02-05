The Black Cats fell a goal down when Reo Griffiths opened the scoring with a low shot in the 22nd minute.

Doncaster then doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time after Sunderland failed to clear a corner and Tommy Rowe fired home a second.

Sunderland did create better chances after the break, and brought on Jermain Defoe with just under 20 minutes to go.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross Stewart chance.

Corry Evans pulled a late goal back but it was too little too late.

Here’s how the game played out:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.