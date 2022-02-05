Sunderland 1 Doncaster Rovers 2 LIVE: Reaction as Reo Griffiths and Tommy Rowe give visitors win on Jermain Defoe's return
Even by Sunderland’s standards, it’s been a crazy week for the Black Cats.
Following last weekend’s 6-0 defeat at Bolton, the club parted company with head coach Lee Johnson and are still looking for a replacement.
Former Sunderland boss Roy Keane is the clear favourite to take over at the Stadium of Light, while there was also the deadline day signing of Jermain Defoe.
Defoe could make his second Black Cats debut today, when bottom of the table Doncaster Rover travel to Wearside.
An interim coaching team, led by Mike Dodds, will take charge of the match against Rovers.
We’ll have live updates throughout the day:
LIVE: Sunderland 1 (Evans, 89) Doncaster Rovers 2 (Griffiths, 22) (Rowe, 45)
Last updated: Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 16:55
- Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Winchester (Clarke, 62), Batth, Doyle, Cirkin, Evans, Neil (Matete, 73), Gooch, Embleton (Defoe, 73), Pritchard, Stewart
- Subs: Patterson, Hume, Matete, Roberts, Clarke, Dajaku, Defoe
- Doncaster XI Mitchell, Williams, Olowu, Younger, Seaman, Smith, Rowe, Jackson, Martin (Gardner, 69), Griffiths (Knoyle, 80), Odubeko (Dodoo, 74)
- Subs: Jones, Knoyle, Clayton, Barlow, Dodoo, Gardner, Agard
Reaction from the Stadium of Light
Full-Time: Sunderland 1 Doncaster 2
90+2’ Clarke cross held by Mitchell
Clarke’s low cross from the left was held by the Doncaster keeper.
Four minutes added time
89’ GOAL!!! EVANS!
Evans bundles the ball home after Pritchard’s low shot was saved.
Game on!
85’ Just wide
Sunderland just went close again after a couple of Pritchard corners.
It looked like Batth headed the second one just wide.
Today’s attendance: 38, 395
80’ Another change for Doncaster
78’ Defoe looking lively
The striker has already made some probing runs and looked to run in behind the Doncaster defence.
It didn’t quite pay off for him there.